F1 legend Ross Brawn has secured a new role with the Pramac Racing MotoGP team.

It comes almost 12 months after F1 owner Liberty Media completed its takeover of the motorcycling series.

Ross Brawn joins MotoGP team in surprise announcement

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Brawn stands as one of the most successful names in F1 history having achieved world championship success alongside Michael Schumacher at the Benetton and Ferrari teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He went on to act as team principal of Honda, leading the team – then competing as Brawn GP – to the title in 2009 before remaining in place following Mercedes’ takeover the following year.

Brawn left Mercedes ahead of the 2014 season before serving as managing director (motor sports) and technical director at Formula One Management following Liberty’s acquisition of Formula 1 from 2017.

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The 71-year-old stepped away from the role at the end of the 2022 season, the first year of the ground-effect regulations he was heavily involved in creating.

In a statement on Tuesday, Pramac Racing Limited announced that Brawn has joined its board of directors and will act as a strategic adviser to team principal Paolo Campinoti.

The team currently sits bottom of the MotoGP team’s standings having scored just six points so far in 2026.

Brawn said: “I’m delighted to join the board of Pramac Racing Limited in a non-executive role.

“Motorsport has always been about people, teamwork and continuous improvement and I look forward to supporting Paolo and the team and contributing where my experience may be useful.

“Pramac has built an impressive organisation with a strong spirit and ambition and I‘m excited to be part of its future.”

Campinoti added: “I am very proud to welcome Ross to Pramac Racing.

“Beyond his extraordinary career and achievements in Formula 1, Ross is someone with whom I have shared a friendship and a relationship of great respect for many years.

“I believe that his vision, knowledge and winning mentality will make a valuable contribution to the continued growth and development of Pramac Racing.”

Brawn’s appointment sees him become the latest high-profile figure to arrive in MotoGP following Liberty’s takeover.

Last year, a consortium fronted by former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner completed a takeover of the Tech3 team, with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly named as one of the investors involved in the deal.

It saw Gasly become the first active F1 driver in history to invest in a MotoGP team.

Last month, the former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner visited the paddock at the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez along with Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Horner’s surprise appearance sparked suggestions that the 52-year-old could take an executive role within MotoGP.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that Horner’s trip was purely for pleasure as he maintains ties with Liberty ahead of an expected F1 comeback.

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Horner has held a series of meetings with BYD vice president Stella Li over recent weeks as the Chinese manufacturer targets a potential future F1 entry.

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