The Mercedes drivers provided us with a spectacular on-track battle that unfortunately ended all too soon due to a technical failure on Russell’s car on Lap 30.

Who can we declare as the winner of this battle, where did they make their mistakes, and which moves decided the lead of the race? We uncover the answers with the help of telemetry data.

George Russell vs Kimi Antonelli under the microscope

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The drama of the Canadian GP began before the cars had even started the race – probably none of us can remember the last time we saw dry and intermediate tyres simultaneously among the top four drivers.

It quickly became clear that McLaren had made a massive mistake and that its fight for the podium was over before the race had even begun.

However, Norris spiced up the entire situation with a really good start, while Antonelli finally brought an end to his streak of poor starts in Canada, overtaking his teammate into the very first corner.

But once Norris went in for his tyre change, a fierce battle for the lead unfolded between the two teammates.

The first spark on track occurred on Lap 6 of the race – Russell overtook Antonelli on the straight after the hairpin, and the Italian subsequently locked his front tyres under braking into T13 and ran off the track.

Looking at the telemetry data, it can be assumed that the deployment strategy played a significant role here as well; Antonelli’s speed along the straight was almost constant, whereas Russell’s rose progressively and then dropped very rapidly, as seen in the graph below.

It is highly likely that Antonelli was also “caught out” by the slipstream he suddenly entered, and due to this, combined with Russell’s harvesting ahead, he reacted more aggressively, leading to the front-wheel lock-up.

The continuation of this battle was briefly paused due to yellow flags and a subsequent Virtual Safety Car.

The soft tyres were definitely durable enough due to the cold track temperatures, so none of the front-runners wanted to use this window for an early “cheap” pit stop.

Following the restart, our battle resumed, and this time it was George who made a few errors, including two major ones at T10.

On Lap 17, he locked a front wheel under braking into T10, but not enough to lose the position. Antonelli was very close, later breathing down his neck under braking into the final chicane, but there was no room to make an overtake.

Russell made an almost identical mistake five laps later – this time, it appears he was slightly disrupted by a Cadillac car that happened to be ahead of him.

Kimi read this situation brilliantly, effectively using the Cadillac as an obstacle to prevent Russell from maintaining his line and speed.

The data shows that the Briton even braked for a brief moment, as well as how much earlier he had to lift off the throttle and how that impacted his speed. A very cunning move by the Italian.

Along with this move, which gained him several tenths, and some excellent driving during the following lap, the delta gap between the drivers opened up to one second. However, this didn’t mean the drama was over.

On the very next lap, the mistake yo-yo swung back to Kimi, who locked his front-left tyre entering – you guessed it – Turn 10.

The root cause of this mistake was purely driver error, as the data clearly shows Kimi braked significantly later than he had on his previous clean lap.

The Briton reclaimed the lead once more and held onto it until Lap 30, when, unfortunately for him, his race ended due to a technical problem with the battery.

What happened for the rest of the race was mere routine for W17 and Antonelli. When it comes to race pace, Mercedes is currently in a league of its own, and no team can offer them any competition.

In fact, it is fascinating how both drivers managed to constantly increase their advantage over Verstappen and Hamilton behind them, despite a wheel-to-wheel battle that was full of mistakes and off-track excursions.

More Canadian Grand Prix talking points via PlanetF1.com

Toto Wolff reveals hidden Mercedes issue behind George Russell’s Canada heartbreak

Oscar Piastri admits McLaren ‘looked like idiots’ in Canadian GP strategy backfire

Unless teams unlock their car performance very quickly, we could easily declare this season a one-team dominance.

In the meantime, the battle between the two teammates looks as though it has only just begun.

With a massive 43-point lead at the top of the championship standings, Kimi Antonelli is definitely carrying an immense amount of pressure that he didn’t expect to have.

As George Russell put it, he is now the one with the title to lose, so it will be highly interesting to see what the young driver is truly made of.

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Read next – Canadian Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli wins; Russell DNF disaster, McLaren misery