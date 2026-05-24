Mercedes’ Toto Wolff has revealed the cause of George Russell’s heartbreaking retirement halfway through the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell had been leading the race and enjoying a frantic battle with Kimi Antonelli when his Mercedes conked out, leaving the British driver disconsolate at the side of the circuit.

Toto Wolff explains George Russell’s retirement problem

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Having qualified in pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the race turned into a two-horse race between Russell and his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli after a brief interjection from McLaren’s Lando Norris at the start.

Neither Mercedes driver appeared to have an outright edge on pace, and, with both making mistakes at the hairpin, which meant the gap was always small enough to ensure continuous use of Overtake Mode, Russell and Antonelli duly traded the lead back and forth throughout the first 30 laps.

Russell had been in the lead just before the halfway point of the Grand Prix when his car suddenly died going into Turn 8, with the British driver taking to the grass to keep out of the way of Antonelli as his car trundled to a halt on the corner exit.

Clearly furious at his predicament after the adrenaline of the battle, Russell threw his headrest out in front of his car before scrambling out, watching on in frustration as his car was recovered out of the way.

The failure left Antonelli comfortable in the lead, with the Italian going on to make it four wins on the bounce to open up a 43-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

Speaking after the chequered flag, team boss Toto Wolff revealed what Mercedes had spotted in its initial assessment of the rare technical retirement.

“It looks like a module failure, so a battery failure, because the car was literally going back,” he told Sky F1.

“There was no electricity in the car anymore.”

Despite the success of Antonelli’s stellar victory, Wolff explained that the mixed fortunes of his two drivers meant it wasn’t a fully happy occasion.

“As a team, we’ve had so many situations where it was bittersweet; you’re extremely happy for one driver and deserving, and then you feel gutted for the other one,” he said.

“So that is difficult, but, in any case, Kimi has done a splendid job today and deserves the win, but George, it was a shame, he was in the lead of the race.”

With the battle between the two Mercedes drivers fierce but never quite boiling over into dangerous territory, Wolff admitted it hadn’t been the easiest race to watch back in the garage.

“We half-enjoyed watching them, how they fought it out, and we would have wished we had a 1-2,” he said.

Russell has since been summoned before the stewards for his throwing of the headrest, leading to a potentially unsafe situation.

More on the Canadian Grand Prix

Canadian Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli wins; Russell DNF disaster, McLaren misery

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George Russell: Kimi Antonelli battle was ‘what racing is about’

With Russell dealing with the disappointment of his technical failure in the press pen while Antonelli circulated in the lead, counting down the remaining laps, the British driver had no complaints with how the battle with his teammate had unfolded.

“I loved it,” he said.

“Felt like the karting days, we didn’t make any contact. It was hard, close. That’s what racing is about. I would love to have continued that for 30 more laps.

“I thought it was great; I’ve not had a battle like this in years. I haven’t seen a battle like this, probably since Lewis [Hamilton] and Nico [Rosberg] in Bahrain 2014, and these new cars allow you to do that.”

With the FIA aiming to introduce a change in power unit ratio to a 60/40 split for F1 2027, Russell said the tangible action from Canada negated the importance of such a change.

“These new engines allow you to do that,” he said.

“I don’t know why anybody wants to change them, because we had amazing battles in Melbourne, we had great battles in China.

“Kimi and I have had a great battle today and yesterday, and that’s only possible because of how these power units are, so that’s my view.”

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