George Russell saw his Canadian Grand Prix end in bitterly frustrating circumstances. There is a chance that it could get worse.

The FIA stewards confirmed that Russell would be investigated after the race for an alleged “unsafe” incident. Russell was forced to retire from the race due to a battery failure, and his reaction of frustration may have been what alerted the stewards.

George Russell under FIA investigation at Canadian GP

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Russell and Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli treated us to a thrilling ding-dong battle throughout the first-half of the Canadian Grand Prix, featuring frequent changes of lead.

But, Russell’s race ended in disaster when the battery in his Mercedes power unit let go.

Russell suddenly took to the grass over the second chicane, and quickly parked his car at the side of the track.

Russell launched his headrest in frustration and walked away, glancing back at his stranded Mercedes. The slamming of his gloves off track further demonstrated Russell’s frustration, after what could be a pivotal turning point in the championship.

To make matters worse, the stewards confirmed a post-race investigation into an “unsafe act” from Russell.

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This most likely relates to his launching of the headrest in anger, which landed on the track.

Antonelli went on to win the Canadian Grand Prix. He now leads the Drivers’ Championship by 43 points from Russell.

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