Charles Leclerc needed a response against excelling Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton. That arrived at Silverstone as he won the British Grand Prix.

But while results had been lacking for Leclerc recently, the faith of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was unwavering. Ferrari could see in the data that Leclerc’s pace was there and this was validated after his British GP victory.

Charles Leclerc ‘data’ ensured continued Ferrari faith

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Leclerc comfortably won the Ferrari intra-team battle in 2025, seeing off seven-time world champion Hamilton after his blockbuster arrival in Maranello.

But Hamilton has turned the tide in F1 2026. A collapse in form for Leclerc, and costly errors in Monaco and Barcelona, had him on the ropes, feeling disconnected with the Ferrari SF-26.

Something changed at Silverstone. The feeling was back for Leclerc, who secured a front row start and went on to win the British GP, opening his account for F1 2026 and launching a timely counter attack against his teammate.

The alarm had been raised and Vasseur alerted, but the Ferrari boss had reason in the data to maintain belief in Leclerc. The Monegasque has re-paid Vasseur’s faith.

“I was not fully aligned with the question that I had for the weekend, and even last weekend,” Vasseur told PlanetF1.com and others at Silverstone as he reflected on the noise surrounding Leclerc’s recent struggles.

“For us, his data, we were not negative.

“What was tough for him was the lack of points, the lack of results. We had the reliability issue in Barcelona. He had the poor start yesterday [in the Sprint]. It means that you are not putting things together and the others are scoring points.

“But in terms of performance, as I said in the press conference [on Friday at Silverstone], I was still optimistic with Charles, because we saw in the data that he was there. He was always there in the overlaps, and it’s paying off today.”

Leclerc had spoken of facing two options to escape his rut. Follow Hamilton’s setup, or “stick with what I know worked in the past and try to find a way around with the car, and with every tool that I have available inside the car.”

Leclerc went for option two and it “definitely worked out.”

Vasseur believes that confidence was the main sticking point for Leclerc.

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“I think the result of today is the best boost of confidence that he can have at first,” said Vasseur.

“It was not just a matter of performance, the performance was there. I think it was more a matter of confidence.

“He found the confidence that each step of setup is not making a proper difference in terms of lap time, but sometimes it’s giving them confidence to push a bit more. For race pace, it’s crucial. Today he was very consistent.”

Leclerc is up to P4 in the Drivers’ Championship after Silverstone. He has reduced his deficit to Hamilton to 39 points.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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