Juan Pablo Montoya has questioned whether Max Verstappen would really benefit from a move to McLaren, asking whether Formula 1’s most sought-after driver risks discovering that the grass isn’t always greener.

PlanetF1.com reported last week that Verstappen is in advanced talks to leave Red Bull for McLaren for the F1 2027 season.

Juan Pablo Montoya warns Max Verstappen over McLaren transfer

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The Dutchman’s future has been the subject of rumours even as he raced to his fourth successive world title with Red Bull in 2024.

Amid diminishing returns on the track, Verstappen and the team also dealt with the Christian Horner scandal, with the former team boss cleared over allegations of inappropriate behaviour, as well as Mercedes’ publically courting the Red Bull star driver.

Despite remaining loyal to Red Bull in 2025 and ’26, rumours that Verstappen could leave the team he calls ‘family’ have continued.

The only difference today is the team.

Instead of Mercedes, the four-time world champion is understood to be in talks with McLaren. Talks that are advanced according to PlanetF1.com sources.

Montoya, though, questions whether it would be the right call for Verstappen.

“The million-dollar question is,” the former F1 driver said on his podcast MontoyAS, “if he were to go somewhere, he already deserves to go somewhere strong. Mercedes?

“From what I gather from the rumours going around this week, George is already locked in for next year.

“So, if you’re Max, where would you go? If you’re already doing better, it doesn’t make sense.

“The problem is, as they say, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

“From a distance it looks very nice, but sometimes, when you stand on it, you say, ‘Oh, what did I get myself into.’ That happens.”

But, on the other hand, it has been said – but unconfirmed – that Mark Mateschitz, who inherited his father’s shares in Red Bull, isn’t happy with Verstappen after the driver turned down the option to be paid to eradicate his exit clause.

Verstappen is understood to be in a position to leave Red Bull if he is lower than P2 in the drivers’ standings at the summer break. Today, he is 78 points shy of P2, and there are only 50 points in play.

Verstappen, though, reportedly refused to be bought out of his exit clause during a meeting held with Red Bull’s higher-ups last month.

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There are, however, two sides to the debate.

“They say,” said Montoya, “that Mateschitz’s son is mad at Max because Max hasn’t committed to staying there, and they’re giving him everything on top of the salary they pay him and all. And given everything they’ve given Max, they find it infuriating that he won’t commit to them.

“On the other hand, Red Bull is doing everything possible for Max to stay. Obviously, everyone wants Max to stay.

“The problem is that I think what Max is trying to do, in my opinion, is put pressure on them to keep working on the car and everything.

“But if you look at where Red Bull started at the beginning of the year and where Red Bull is today, the car that has developed the most of all is probably the Red Bull. So how are you going to complain?”

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