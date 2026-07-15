Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad has revealed he has taken his first driving lesson, as he looks to take to the road in future.

The Racing Bulls driver has driven at full speed for most of his life on circuits, but has now taken his first steps to become a regular road user.

Arvid Lindblad: Lack of driving licence is ‘getting a bit silly’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Lindblad had been eligible to earn his driving licence in the UK from the age of 17, but with his Formula 2 career having stepped up last season and likely taken up a significant portion of his time – including special FIA dispensation to award him a Super Licence before his 18th birthday – he has not yet got around to completing his driving test.

While he has passed his theory test, the first part of securing a driving licence, the gap in the calendar has enabled him to take to the public road as a learner.

The 18-year-old appeared in the commentary box on Sky Sports Cricket during the first One-Day International between England and India at Edgbaston, where he also spent time with England’s players during their warm-up, to confirm he is now in the process of securing his road licence.

Put to him that he could just ask for a licence based on his exploits in F1, Lindblad smiled and replied: “Yeah, unfortunately, that doesn’t work.

“It’s a bit sad that I haven’t got my licence. It was funny for a bit, and now it’s just getting a bit silly, so I’m working on it.

“I had my first driving lesson yesterday, so I need to get it soon.”

How Racing Bulls has fared in F1 2026 so far

The results of the F1 2026 championship

The F1 2026 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Lindblad heads to Spa-Francorchamps off the back of four consecutive points finishes in Formula 1, matching his career-best finish by taking seventh place at the British Grand Prix last time out.

Despite a whirlwind entrance into Formula 1,

“It’s been so cool,” he said of his rookie season.

“It’s been very different from F2. It’s been a big step up, both on and off the track, but I’ve loved it.

“In the end, this was something I’ve been dreaming of my whole life, getting to Formula 1. So I’ve been really living my dream this year, and it’s been amazing.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Toto Wolff: Mercedes ‘cannot afford’ mistakes in ‘left too much on the table’ admission