Ugo Ugochukwu straight-batted talk of contending for a Cadillac F1 seat, as he continues to turn heads in Formula 3.

Ugochukwu leads the F3 Championship. A groundswell of fan support has emerged for Ugochukwu to be in the conversation alongside Colton Herta for a Cadillac F1 seat. Herta will make his return to the Cadillac cockpit in FP1 at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Colton Herta readies for Cadillac F1 return; Ugochukwu focused

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Cadillac went for experience in its first F1 driver line-up, uniting Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Herta arrived as test driver, while also leaving behind his IndyCar career for Formula 2 as he works towards his dream of racing in Formula 1.

With the summer break approaching, the latest F1 ‘silly season’ is poised to burst into life. Perez is understood to be attracting some admirers from further up the grid.

Should a Cadillac F1 2027 vacancy emerge, Herta has been widely regarded as next in line. However, it has been a difficult transition to F2 for Herta, who sits 16th in the standings.

This complicates Herta’s path to an all-important Super Licence. Herta is due to participate in four FP1 sessions across F1 2026. The second takes place in Hungary, following his FP1 debut in Barcelona.

Without scoring any additional Super Licence points in F2, Herta risks being one short.

All the while, Ugochukwu, from New York City, is earning plaudits. Naturally, he has emerged as another American option for Cadillac, should the team need it, as Herta pursues that Super Licence.

Ugochukwu was quizzed on the Cadillac F1 talk by PlanetF1.com ahead of the Hungary round, where F2 and F3 will feature on the Formula 1 support card.

“I think there’s been a lot of conversations around, but I think for myself right now, it’s not a main topic on my mind or something that needs to be discussed,” he said.

“Still focusing on my F3 year and finishing this year on a high.

“We still have F2, which is the next step in the feeder series, which comes first. So that’s what I’m focusing on right now.”

F2 is the most common move from F3, so Ugochukwu’s nod to a more conventional progression must be noted.

Yet, it is not unheard of for a driver to skip the second tier for Formula 1.

Max Verstappen and Bottas serve as examples.

Asked on the appeal of Cadillac F1, and how far away he feels from being ready for Formula 1, Ugochukwu replied: “Like I said, I’m not thinking that far in advance.

“Of course, as an American, it’s super cool to see an American team on the F1 grid, but I’ll leave those discussions to my management.

“I just focus on my racing this season.”

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He added: “This is the point in the year when people start deciding what they’re going to do in the following season.

“Nothing’s been confirmed. Nothing’s been announced on my side.”

Ugochukwu leads the F3 Championship by one point from Audi junior Freddie Slater going into Hungary.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

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