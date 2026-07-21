Valtteri Bottas insists he will play no part in Formula 1’s driver market this year, dismissing persistent rumours that Cadillac could replace him with Colton Herta for the 2027 season.

Cadillac signed an experienced line-up of Bottas and Sergio Perez to spearhead the team’s charge into Formula 1 for its debut campaign.

Valtteri Bottas responds to Cadillac contract speculation

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But while the team did not confirm the duration of either driver’s contract, it was widely reported that they’d signed multi-year deals.

That, though, could mean a one-plus-one, with only the first year guaranteed, while the second season is activated only if conditions are met.

In a season in which Cadillac has yet to score a point, Bottas’ deficit to Perez in qualifying led to rumours that his days at Cadillac were numbered as his performance level had not met the team’s expectations.

The rumours began after the Canadian Grand Prix, where Bottas was eight-tenths down on Perez. Bottas has only out-qualified Perez once since Montreal, and overall trails his teammate 3-6 in Grand Prix quali and 1-3 in Sprint.

Cadillac were said to be considering reserve driver Herta for Bottas’ seat, perhaps even before the end of this season.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon shot down the rumours, telling PlanetF1.com that “there is no foundation of truth in any of the rumours at all”, before going on to call them “completely incorrect”.

The speculation, though, has continued to rumble on.

But one person who is not worried at all is the driver in question, Bottas.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, the 10-time Grand Prix winner said he knows exactly where he stands with the team and will not be involved in this year’s silly season.

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“Yeah, it’s part of the sport,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media at Spa.

“You know sometimes there’s some headlines that are not true. You know that’s just how it goes.

“And then especially now with social media, people pick it up pretty quickly. You know things can go viral quite quickly.

“But the main thing is I know my situation.

“The team, immediately when we saw the rumors, the team came to me that these are completely false, and I also know what my situation is, so that’s why it’s fine, and it’s nothing new in my career.

“Every driver, at some point, they’re going to go through things like this.

“So no silly season for me.”

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