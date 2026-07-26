Formula 1 will return to Malaysia for the first time since 2017 after confirming Sepang will host the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix on October 4.

The race will be presented as the ‘Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia’.

Malaysia’s Sepang to host Bahrain Grand Prix after Formula 1 calendar change

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Formula 1’s 24-race calendar was reduced to 22 earlier this season when the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Bahrain had hoped to rearrange its event for October 4, but an escalation in the conflict in the Middle East has made that option impossible and, instead, has pumped in logistical and financial resources to be able to host its race at a different venue.

Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit stepped forward to host a race instead, with the country’s proximity to Singapore making it an ideal candidate as F1 decamps to Marina Bay in the days after the Malaysian race.

Formula 1 confirmed that a deal has been struck between F1, the FIA, the Government of Bahrain and the Government of Malaysia, marking Sepang’s first race in almost a decade after its most recent iteration in 2017.

The Grand Prix takes place on October 4, with Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia creating a triple-header of Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Singapore.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Malaysia to host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix at the iconic Sepang International circuit later this year.

“Throughout this process, the FIA, Formula One Management, and our partners in Bahrain have worked tirelessly to explore every option, with the safety and wellbeing of the teams, volunteers, officials, our colleagues, and fans remaining our highest priority.

“Malaysia has long held an important place in the history of Formula One and the return of the Championship to Sepang is testament to our close relationship with the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, the continued commitment of the Malaysian Government, and the strength of international cooperation within our sport.

“My sincere thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain, for their vision and support in making this possible. We look forward to welcoming the global motorsport community back to Sepang.”

The event is still subject to final agreement and official sign-off, including approval from the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026. We have all shown once again that Formula 1 can adapt, find solutions and deliver results and give a great surprise to everyone following our sport.

“I would like to express our sincere thanks to Bahrain and Malaysia, notably His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the King and Prime Minister of Malaysia for their vision, passion and decisive action in making this exciting moment possible.

“I also want to thank the President of the FIA, His Excellency Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his partnership and collaboration.

“Most importantly, this is excellent news for our fans, who will continue to enjoy a packed calendar and the opportunity to see Formula 1 return to one of the sport’s most iconic circuits.

“Malaysia is an incredible country and Sepang has a rich history in Formula 1 and will provide a fantastic spectacle for fans both at the track and watching around the world.”

The Formula 1 calendar

The remaining races on the F1 2026 calendar

F1 2027 calendar takes shape with Turkish GP return confirmation

But while the statement made it clear that “the rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged”, Portimão and Imola have emerged as likely hosts of a season-ending race if Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi cannot go ahead due to the conflict.

Qatar is due to host the penultimate round of the championship on November 29, with Abu Dhabi following on December 6.

Although both races are still confirmed, Portimao and Imola have been floated as replacements if required.

But with Portimão set to undergo construction work ahead of its return to the calendar in 2027, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Imola has emerged as the frontrunner.

The Italian circuit, which filled in during the Covid-hit 2020 and 2021 seasons, could take the post-Las Vegas slot on November 29 to create a 22-race calendar.

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