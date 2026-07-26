Lewis Hamilton issued a public apology for his “attitude” after missing out on Hungarian Grand Prix pole, and sensing a penalty was coming.

Hamilton‘s gut feeling was correct. The Ferrari driver was hit with a three-place grid drop for the Hungarian Grand Prix, following an FIA investigation. Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham gave a live reaction to Hamilton’s apology.

Lewis Hamilton apologises for Hungarian GP attitude

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Hamilton was denied a 10th Hungarian Grand Prix pole by Lando Norris in the upgraded McLaren.

Hamilton failed to improve on his second and final Q3 lap. Norris took full advantage to snatch pole by 0.012 seconds.

To make matters worse, Hamilton was placed under FIA investigation for potentially impeding Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in Q3. The stewards gave Hamilton a three-place grid drop. That was his third penalty in as many race weekends.

Hamilton claimed that Ferrari told him of the approaching Piastri “too late.” He also criticised Ferrari’s strategy to go out first at the end of Q3, and suggested that Sunday would be “damage limitation” in a glum reaction.

Speaking during the Hungarian GP drivers’ parade, Hamilton apologised for how he had conducted himself post-qualifying. Knowing that a penalty would surely be coming his way was “tough to swallow” under the circumstances.

“Yesterday was difficult. Forgive me for my attitude,” Hamilton said towards Formula 1’s Lawrence Barretto.

“I had done such a great session and then I got the call right at the last minute, so to then know I was going to get a penalty, was tough to swallow.”

Hamilton’s apology was played live on Sky F1 ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Presenter Natalie Pinkham welcomed Hamilton’s words, and expressed an understanding for his frustration.

“It’s very gracious of him to apologise for his attitude,” said Pinkham, “because I’m sure all of us would have felt the same.

“It was so frustrating for him because he put in such a brilliant lap, only to be let down by communication from the pit wall.”

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

Lewis Hamilton ‘can’t catch a break’ after third penalty in three races

Oscar Piastri gesture emerges after Hamilton incident

Hamilton’s penalty dropped him from second to fifth on the Hungarian Grand Prix grid.

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