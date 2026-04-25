Logan Sargeant admitted that he “wasn’t interested” being in Formula 1 anymore as he reached the point of his career in the series ending.

Two years on, Sargeant describes himself as “desensitised” to Formula 1, having embarked on a new motorsport career in the world of endurance racing.

Logan Sargeant was not interested in Formula 1 anymore

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Sargeant, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the United States, made his Formula 1 debut in 2023 with Williams, as a graduate of the Grove-based team’s driver academy.

Sargeant would score just the one point across 36 grand prix starts. He was replaced by Franco Colapinto following the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

After making his return to racing the following year in sports cars, Sargeant has found a new home in endurance racing.

Debuting at the 2026 World Endurance Championship season-opener at Imola – with Proton Competition – Sargeant will form one-third of Ford’s 2027 Hypercar line-up.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Sargeant was asked whether he misses his former life in Formula 1.

“No,” he declared. “I’m very desensitised – I guess is the right word – to F1.

“I really don’t care, to be honest. By the end of it, I wasn’t interested to be there anymore after knowing the way that some of the teams work.

“So, yeah, I was just happy to move over to the endurance side of the sport, a more enjoyable atmosphere, a more laid-back atmosphere and one where everyone’s collaboratively working towards the same goal.”

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When Sargeant was announced earlier this year to be part of Ford’s 2027 Hypercar assault, Dan Sayers, the Ford Racing Hypercar Programme Manager, said that “Logan brings a level of technical sophistication and high-downforce experience that is vital for a programme of this scale.

“Having an American back in a Ford at Le Mans feels right. It’s a nod to giants like Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt, who showed the world in 1967 what happens when American grit meets global ambition.”

Sargeant will be joined in the Ford line-up by 2010 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Mike Rockenfeller, and Sebastian Priaulx.

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