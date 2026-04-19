Logan Sargeant says he has no interest in what critics from his time in F1 have to say about him nowadays, as he’s resumed his racing career.

The American driver was dropped from his Formula 1 seat with Williams in the middle of 2024, and has now returned to racing in sports cars.

Logan Sargeant dismisses critics after racing comeback

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Sargeant drove for Williams in 2023 and the first half of ’24, but was dropped by team boss James Vowles after the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix following a hefty crash that topped off a difficult time as the American driver struggled to keep pace with Alex Albon.

Some factors played against him, such as his car being handed over to Albon after the British-Thai racer crashed in practice in Australia, resulting in Sargeant not taking part at all despite having kept his nose clean.

With Sargeant being dropped from the Williams line-up in favour of Franco Colapinto, the Argentine driver immediately showed that there was potential in the car as he scored points in two of the following four weekends.

Later that year, Sargeant was announced as a driver for IDEC Sport and Genesis Magma Racing for a campaign in the 2025 European Le Mans Series, but withdrew from the championship before debuting, revealing in a later interview that after the intensity of the emotional and physical demands of his time in F1, he needed to take a break, recover, and assess what he wanted to do.

The 25-year-old has now signed up for Ford Racing’s factory LMDh sports prototype programme in the World Endurance Championship in 2027 and, ahead of that, will drive the Ford Mustang GT3 EVO in this year’s championship, driving for Proton Competition.

In January, he and his teammates raced an Oreca 07 to ninth place in class in the Daytona 24 Hours, 18th overall, in his third professional motor race since his final appearance for Williams. In late 2025, he had completed two races at Indianapolis and Road America with PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, finishing in the points in each.

Having re-emerged on the other side of a hiatus, the American explained how he always knew he was likely to return to racing, but wasn’t certain of the timeline.

“[The] last two years? Sitting on the beach relaxing,” Sargeant told Dutch outlet GPBlog, when asked about his time away.

“Spending time with friends, family, living the Florida lifestyle. It was nice to have a bit of time away from it all, mainly just to spend time with friends and family.

“I hadn’t been with my family and all for an extended period of time for a long time since they moved back to the US. So yes, it was just nice to have that time with everyone.

“I always figured I would [return to racing], but I was just going to let my mind naturally take its course and go where it wanted to go.

“If it didn’t want to, then I wouldn’t have. But, of course, just naturally, that’s where it went back to, which is what I assumed.”

With Sargeant weighing up his options, a return to endurance racing was hugely appealing, given his pre-F1 stint in ELMS alongside his single-seater junior programme.

“The only other option was really IndyCar, and I wasn’t too interested in doing that. I spent some time in the endurance paddock in the past, in 2021,” he explained.

“I knew I liked the feel of it. I think it’s having teammates working towards a collaborative goal. It’s a more laid-back atmosphere, which is nice. You don’t feel like you’re as much in a fishbowl as in F1.

“It’s very different, that’s for sure. I mean, I’m used to driving high-downforce cars, LMP2s.

I haven’t driven a hypercar, but I assume that’s closer to a prototype feel. Truthfully, it’s enjoyable. It’s a fun car to drive, very difficult and different.

“I don’t think it suits me as well as high downforce cars, if I’m being honest. We grow up driving open-wheel cars and downforce cars, and of course, we adapt as best we can, but we always feel more comfortable having the downforce.”

With Sargeant keeping his 2027 hypercar programme in mind this year, he said this year is essentially serving as a warm-up to sharpen up and develop his understanding and comfort in the endurance series.

“Testing obviously starts at some point this year on that. This year is really just understanding WEC, understanding the championship, getting on all the tracks and being as prepared as we can be for next year,” he said.

With F1 now seemingly firmly in his past, the American said he believes his immediate competitiveness upon returning to sportscars shows that his talents are greater than what was possible to be shown at Williams.

“I have no interest in doing 24 races a year, that’s for sure,” he said.

“What is there to prove? I mean, you can look at the three races I did in IMSA in LMP2.

“They went pretty well, and I hadn’t driven for a year. So I think that speaks for itself. I drive for myself, especially now. I don’t care what the outside world thinks at all.

“I’ve been through that before, and it just is not interesting to me. I drive to represent Ford, I drive to represent myself, but at the same time, it’s just I’m here because I want to be here, not necessarily because I need to be here anymore.”

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