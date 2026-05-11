Ford has held talks with Max Verstappen over a possible future Le Mans 24 Hours entry, the US automotive giant recently confirmed.

Logan Sargeant, a future Ford hypercar driver, and former Williams F1 racer, would relish the chance to team up with Verstappen down the line. He believes Verstappen would “kick ass” against the competition.

Max Verstappen backed to dominate Le Mans by Logan Sargeant

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Verstappen has, over recent years, ramped up his racing activities outside of Formula 1. He will make his debut in the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race this week.

Verstappen will head into action around the fearsome Nurburgring Nordschleife off the back of a future Le Mans tilt being teased.

Ford, the technical partner to Verstappen’s Red Bull team, confirmed talks about the pair uniting one day for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an event which Verstappen has expressed an eagerness to contest.

Ford will enter its maiden World Endurance Championship hypercar season in 2026. For the job, Ford has signed ex-Williams driver Logan Sargeant, plus Mike Rockenfeller, a Le Mans winner with Audi in 2010, and Seb Priaulx.

If Verstappen were to one day tackle Le Mans, Sargeant quipped to Motorsport.com that he hopes Verstappen “is in my car!”

He added: “In my opinion, Max is the best to ever do it. So if I could share a car with him, that would be a huge privilege and a huge advantage.

“He’s the quickest driver in the world. He’s going to most likely kick everyone’s ass. I’d rather that be in my car than the other.”

Verstappen, as a four-time world champion, would be able to “plug and play” his F1 experience and talent in WEC, says Sargeant.

“There’s so much you can learn from someone like that.”

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Verstappen previously aimed for a Le Mans entry alongside Aston Martin’s two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, and his father Jos Verstappen, also a former F1 driver who remains an active racer on the rallying scene.

However, as reported by PlanetF1.com last year, Verstappen confirmed that his father had decided to drop out of a potential Le Mans entry.

A Ford link-up could therefore provide Verstappen with a new avenue into the prestigious event, which alongside a Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 win, forms the ‘triple crown of motorsport’ achievement.

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Continue reading – Nurburgring 24 Hours: Everything you need to know about the world’s most chaotic endurance race