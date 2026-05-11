Toto Wolff believes a “bigger problem” facing Kimi Antonelli is trying to keep himself distanced from the hype placed on him by his home country, Italy.

While Ferrari has always been the main sporting focus in the country, the national football team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup has meant an even greater focus placed on F1.

Toto Wolff talks Kimi Antonelli mentality

With Italian football at a low, the country is searching for new stars to fill the sporting void and luckily, they have two to choose from.

Jannik Sinner is currently the World No 1 in tennis and in Formula 1, Italian Antonelli leads the World Championship.

But while Sinner is 24 and an already accomplished Grand Slam winner, Antonelli as a 19-year-old is very much at the early stage of his career and Wolff was asked if a hat-trick of wins would make it difficult for the Mercedes team boss to keep his young driver’s feet on the ground.

Wolff though said that he would have no difficulty being humble whilst within the team and that instead it would be trying to shield him from the public.

“I think the easier bit is making sure that he keeps both ways on the ground here in the team,” Wolff said. “His parents have played a big part in helping keep him grounded.

“The bigger problem is the Italian public. Now that they are not qualified for football, it’s all about Sinner and Antonelli.

“So it’s the two that are superstars, and that is something which we need to contain.

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“There’s so much requests for his time, from the media, from sponsors, and it’s it’s on us to keep the handbrake on that.”

Wolff will though feel his and the team’s decision to put Antonelli in the car as an 18-year-old has paid off but the Mercedes CEO and team principal was hesitant to not get “carried away too quickly.”

“As far as the real deal goes, that is the risk that you know he’s been carried away too quickly,” Wolff said.

“I know with the pair, with the parents, we know that the parents are gonna keep him, keep him grounded.

“It’s what we’ve predicted as a team that you would have ups and downs last season, moments of brilliance, moments where you want to tear your hair out and this year it’s coming together.

“I don’t think that any of us would have expected this kind of run. They’ve given them a car that is very good and an engine that is that is right, but how he’s been able to just monetise on that every single weekend is special.”

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