Weekend tickets for the 24 Hours of Nurburgring have sold out for the first time in the event’s history.

It would be a safe bet to assume that this is the Max Verstappen influence in full effect, as the four-time world champion prepares to debut in the iconic endurance race this week. Select single day tickets remain as the only option for fans to ensure their attendance.

Max Verstappen influence drives Nürburgring 24 Hours sell-out

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Verstappen has ramped up his racing activities outside of Formula 1 over recent years. He is about to take that to the next level.

By securing his DMSB Permit Nordschleife, Verstappen gained eligibility to compete in the unforgiving Nurburgring 24 Hours, and will make his hotly-anticipated debut at the event this week.

The race weekend gets underway from 14 May, and comes to a conclusion on Sunday 17 May.

The official Nurburgring X account has now confirmed that weekend tickets for the 2026 event are fully sold out.

This is the first time that this has ever happened.

Clearly, the Verstappen factor is in full flow, with the Dutchman’s Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie [NLS] race appearances having proven a huge attraction over 2025/26.

Fortunately, fans do still have the chance to attend specific days of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, but clearly, tickets are going fast.

The Nurburgring X account revealed those options, and offered some top tips for those travelling to the event.

‘WEEKEND TICKETS SOLD OUT.

‘For the first time in the history of the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring.

‘There will be no ticket sales at the box office on Saturday! Please do not travel without a valid ticket under any circumstances!

‘Want to be there? At the moment day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday are still available. The best way to secure them is online via our website.

‘Also important: Please arrive as early as possible!

‘We can’t wait to experience the coming days together with all of you.’

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The Verstappen influence was also on show when the organisers of the 24-hour race capped competitor entries for the first time in a number of years, as the 150 limit was reached.

Verstappen will man the Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, alongside his teammates Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella.

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