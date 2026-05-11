Marcus Armstrong quipped that Romain Grosjean wanted to go “UFC” style on him after a confrontation between the pair.

An Angry Grosjean was initially held back by Armstrong’s Meyer Shank Racing team in the Indianapolis pit lane. Armstrong joked that Grosjean has “got some balls for trying to attack me” when Armstrong had a very heavy fuel hose within reach.

Marcus Armstrong: Romain Grosjean ‘fancied a fist fight’

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The Sonsio Grand Prix, held around Indianapolis’ road course this past weekend, was not lacking in drama. The action was not contained to the track either.

Footage was shared by respected IndyCar correspondent Marshall Pruett showing an enraged Grosjean in the IndyCar pit lane, as the former F1 star attempted to reach Armstrong, the former Ferrari junior.

There’s a reason to hire a crew chief like Jimmy Looper who also serves as head of security for his car and peacekeeper for his driver. Good to see Romain throttle back. #racing #motorsport #indycar pic.twitter.com/9PBBZBaMJr — Marshall Pruett (@marshallpruett) May 10, 2026

Grosjean was restrained by Jimmy Looper, Armstrong’s crew chief at Meyer Shank Racing, having said: “I was going to talk to him. I was going to say I want to punch you.”

Grosjean later claimed that this was a joke, and created a misunderstanding.

Tensions eventually cooled enough for Grosjean to be allowed to speak with Armstrong.

The leading theory for Grosjean’s fury is that Grosjean had suffered suspension damage in an incident possibly also involving Armstrong.

Onboard footage from Scott Dixon’s car shows Armstrong recovering to the circuit, while another car is seen driving down the escape road.

Fox Sports caught up with Armstrong in the aftermath to ask him about his pit-lane clash with Grosjean.

It is safe to say that Armstrong was making light of the situation.

“He fancied a bit of a fist fight, actually,” said Armstrong.

“A bit of UFC, a bit of MMA, something I’m not accustomed to [laughs].

“But hey, I’ve got like a 350lb fuel hose right behind me, so fair play to Romain, he’s got some balls for trying to attack me with them behind me!”

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Told that fighting is not a common sight in IndyCar, Armstrong was asked whether the incident surprised him.

“I almost said on the radio, ‘Cue the pit-lane brawl’.

“Actually, the boys discussed it: imagine a brawl on pit lane, how would we stack up. I think we’d stack up pretty well [laughs].”

IndyCar returns to Indianapolis in just under two weeks’ time for the iconic Indy 500.

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