Footage has emerged of a seemingly irate Romain Grosjean trying to confront Marcus Armstrong at Indianapolis, the latest stop in the 2026 IndyCar season.

Grosjean can be heard shouting the word “punch”, which he later claimed to be a misunderstanding, as Armstrong’s Meyer Shank Racing crew move to restrain the Frenchman, who eventually reaches the point of a discussion with Armstrong.

Romain Grosjean confronts Marcus Armstrong

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

IndyCar went racing around the Indianapolis road course this weekend in the Sonsio Grand Prix.

It is a precursor for the 2026 Indy 500, the jewel in the crown of the IndyCar calendar, which will run around Indianapolis’ famous Motor Speedway oval later this month.

The Sonsio GP was not short on drama, and that extended to the pit lane, as footage was captured of a furious Grosjean trying to make his way to Armstrong.

There’s a reason to hire a crew chief like Jimmy Looper who also serves as head of security for his car and peacekeeper for his driver. Good to see Romain throttle back. #racing #motorsport #indycar pic.twitter.com/9PBBZBaMJr — Marshall Pruett (@marshallpruett) May 10, 2026

Grosjean – a 179-time grand prix starter who moved to IndyCar in 2021 – can be seen trying to make his way through a Meyer Shank Racing human wall to reach their driver Armstrong, a former Ferrari Driver Academy member.

“Get off,” Grosjean can be heard yelling as he is restrained by Jimmy Looper, Armstrong’s crew chief at Meyer Shank Racing.

“I was going to talk to him. I was going to say I want to punch you,” Grosjean adds.

To the surprise of nobody, this did not grant Grosjean access to speak with Armstrong.

At that stage, Grosjean can be seen putting his hands behind his back, to demonstrate that he no longer has any intention of getting physical.

Urged to “cool off”, the situation begins to de-escalate, as Grosjean is allowed to speak to Armstrong. He tells the New Zealander that “I have never punched anyone in my life”.

The pair then engage in a civilised discussion.

Respected IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett shared the footage of the incident, and an update which he received from Grosjean.

The “punch” comment was apparently a joke, leading to the misunderstanding.

Pruett wrote on X: “Romain called to say he was simply trying to talk to Marcus and made a joke about wanting to punch him and that it was taken out of context and that’s where the misunderstanding happened.”

More on IndyCar from PlanetF1.com

Colton Herta rejects Romain Grosjean IndyCar vs F2 comparison

Incredible Mick Schumacher lap time emerges ahead of latest IndyCar race

As for why Grosjean was upset with Armstrong, the leading theory is that Grosjean had suffered suspension damage in an incident possibly also involving Armstrong.

Onboard footage from Scott Dixon’s car shows Armstrong recovering to the circuit, while another car is seen driving down the escape road.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Why F1’s agreed 60/40 engine split could still unravel