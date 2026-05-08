David Coulthard believes Kimi Antonelli has earned the right to lead Mercedes, but warned an intra-team battle with George Russell could hand Formula 1’s rivals a major opportunity.

After a mixed first season in Formula 1, it looked as if Antonelli still had a few lessons to learn when he destroyed his Mercedes W17 at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, just hours before qualifying.

David Coulthard says George Russell faces pressure from Kimi Antonelli

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The Italian took too much kerb, lost control of his W17 and binned the car. His team principal Toto Wolff told him to “analyse the data, keep the confidence”.

It was a lesson that Antonelli took to heart, qualifying second behind Russell after Mercedes’ impressive job repairing his W17 with minutes to spare in a slightly delayed qualifying session.

That, though, was the last time Antonelli would come second to Russell in a grand prix qualifying session. Or even a grand prix.

The 19-year-old went on to take pole position in China, Japan and again in Miami and turned every one of those P1 starting positions into a grand prix win, despite losing positions off the line.

He overhauled Russell in the standings in Japan to become the sport’s youngest-ever championship leader and extended his advantage to 20 points at the Miami Grand Prix. That was arguably Antonelli’s toughest challenge yet.

Although he’s had to make up position in every grand prix as he has yet to nail his launches, last Sunday, he was under sustained threat from Lando Norris throughout the latter part of the 57-lap race.

The McLaren driver ran roughly within two seconds of Antonelli’s rear wing, putting the onus on the Mercedes driver to get it right lap after lap. He did so despite dealing with a gearbox issue as well as steering concerns.

F1 2026: Kimi Antonelli v George Russell

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Antonelli won the race by three seconds ahead of the reigning world champion.

“He’s come of age,” Coulthard told the Up To Speed podcast.

“He may only be in his second season of Formula 1, but in dealing with not only the pressure of having Lando there ready to pounce, but he also had some technical difficulties with the paddle shift that meant he was having inconsistent downshifts.

“And he was calmed down by his engineer Bono when he had an elevated voice trying to figure out what the problem was. And I’m sure they’ll have a conversation about that afterwards as well because in the end, the problem is the problem. You just need to get the information to the team and they will try and find a solution for you.

“So I think he’s absolutely come of age. He has absolutely earned the right to be leading this world championship.

“And the expectation is now, and this will be uncomfortable for George, but the expectation is that he is leading the team and clearly in results.”

Now, says Coulthard, it is on Russell to reassert himself over his teammate.

“Now George has the experience, he has the quality, he has all of the skills to be able to take ownership of that back again,” he said.

“They both cannot win. Someone’s got to be first. Someone’s got to be second.”

Should the teammates begin to take points off one another, that would be a welcome boost for McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull who all made inroads into Mercedes with their Miami Grand Prix upgrades.

“And while they’re trying to figure that out,” the Scot continued, “look where McLaren were. Look at the improvements from Ferrari and Red Bull.

“It’s difficult to win in what’s perceived as the best car. There’s been many examples where people haven’t managed it.”

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