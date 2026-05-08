The FIA has issued updated rules for the ADUO process, which includes allocating extra hours on the test bench for struggling power unit manufacturers.

Following ratification by the World Motor Sport Council [WMSC] on Thursday, the FIA has clarified the updated ADUO process in light of the effect of the cancelled Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

FIA revises ADUO checkpoints and engine development allowances

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The safety net system designed to give struggling power unit manufacturers [PUMs] has been adjusted in light of the two cancelled races, as well as making for greater allowances for those in most trouble.

The Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities [ADUO] system was put in place by the Formula 1 governing body last year, and does exactly what it says: affords extra development time and upgrade chances for PUMs that are behind the curve of the leading manufacturer.

Effectively, it’s a rubberbanding system to ensure that no PUM is left too far behind at any given moment during the five-year cycle with the latest-generation 1.6-litre V6 hybrids.

Originally, the 24-race calendar was divided into four equal segments of six races, marking clear and easy checkpoints at which to evaluate the power units according to a power unit indexation.

The first checkpoint was originally scheduled for after the Miami Grand Prix, which was the sixth race of the calendar under the original schedule.

However, with the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix being cancelled due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Miami was actually the fourth round when it was held last weekend.

A meeting of the World Motor Sport Council on Thursday ratified changes to the checkpoints, with ADUO periods able to be adjusted by the FIA in the event of significant changes to the calendar.

As a result, the first checkpoint for ADUO is now marked as coming after the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, the fifth round of the championship.

Here are the updated ADUO checkpoints:

ADUO PERIOD ORIGINAL UPDATED PERIOD 1 After Round 6 After Round 5 PERIOD 2 After Round 12 After Round 11 PERIOD 3 After Round 18 After Round 18

This means the second checkpoint comes after the Hungarian Grand Prix, the last race before the summer break. The third period has been lengthened by one race, up to a seven-race evaluation period.

What other changes have been made to ADUO?

Aside from the checkpoint timings themselves, ADUO has been adjusted to allow for greater allowances for struggling PUMs.

Upgrade opportunities remain the same, allowing one additional homologation update for introduction at the start of the next period for PUMs who are between two and four per cent behind the leading manufacturer, and two homologation updates for those more than four per cent behind, but changes in test bench and reporting allowances have been made.

Article 5.2.7 of the Operational Regulations has increased the number of permitted categories for the test bench to encompass six different levels of performance.

Originally, the worst-performing engine was regarded as one that was more than eight per cent off the best, and was capped at 190 hours of test bench hours. An additional category has been added to permit 230 hours to a PUM more than 10 per cent off the best-performing.

This obviously begs the question of whether a current PUM has been discovered to be further behind than the FIA originally anticipated, now that performance indexation has commenced.

ADUO PERIOD ORIGINAL UPDATED Performance Index Deficit Extra Operation Hours Extra Operation Hours (Updated) <2% 0 0 <2% – <4% 70 70 <4% – <6% 110 110 <6% – <8% 150 150 <8% – <10% 190 190 <10% 230

Additionally, the financial regulations have also been revised to allow a PUM more than 10 per cent behind to make a downward adjustment of $11 million for the reporting period, albeit only in its inaugural season.

All those granted ADUO opportunities are permitted downward adjustments in light of the budget cap applicable to PUMs, but these adjustments must be balanced out with upward revisions in the years following the ADUO opportunity. Put simply, over the rules cycle, the PUMs are restricted to the same headline number but, based on development opportunities, can splash the cash a little more when needed, provided the belts are tightened again afterwards.

More on ADUO

What is ADUO? The FIA lifeline that could rescue Honda

Can Adrian Newey and ADUO save Aston Martin’s F1 2026 season?

ADUO is ‘not a leapfrog mechanism’

With the first ADUO checkpoint approaching after the Canadian Grand Prix, the big question is which manufacturers may be granted opportunities and, of course, whether it’s one or two homologation upgrades that will be granted; this number offers insight into how far behind a PUM has been.

Findings are expected to be communicated by the governing body following the Montreal race.

Paddock whispers suggest that Audi and Honda are both set for ADUO opportunities as the power units furthest away from the top, with sources suggesting both of the newcomers are losing more than a second of laptime based on engine performance.

Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains are expected to be the top performers, with the Brixworth-built HPP power unit anticipated to be fractionally clear of the RBPT. Ferrari’s power unit is said to be somewhere in the middle, meaning it could qualify for a single update, while the bottom two qualify for two.

Whatever happens, what is intended with ADUO is merely to give those struggling a small leg-up, rather than doing anything to change the competitive picture.

Speaking before the Miami weekend, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff said he’s confident in the FIA’s ability to ensure fairness in doling out the ADUO opportunities.

“I think we are all monitoring how decisions are being made,” he said, when asked if he’s concerned about the effects on the competitive order.

“We have precise data from our own analytics of where we see engine performance of our competitors and ourselves, and any other decision in that respect, I think the FIA is looking at the same data.

“The FIA certainly, I would very much hope that they continue to see themselves as protecting the integrity of the sport, because you don’t want to allow an ADUO to a team that suddenly leapfrogs someone.

“The ADUO was always meant as a catch-up mechanism and not as a leapfrog mechanism.”

At present, ADUO is assessed based solely on the performance index of the internal combustion engine, which the FIA has been working to collate, and single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis emphasised that the system is not designed to be a Balance of Performance [BoP] system.

“The fact that it is the current horsepower measurement of the internal combustion engine has been appreciated right from the start,” he told select media, including PlanetF1.com.

“I would be personally quite open to the idea of complicating the parameter bit. But that discussion was had more than a year ago, and it was quite clear what it concluded.

“Please don’t forget that ADUO is not like, some people may say, a balance of performance. It’s not like suddenly you get more fuel flow rate, or more or less ballast, or anything like that.

“We are looking for just a bit more opportunity to develop your engine in terms of cash, which, of course, is important.

“I’m not trying to underestimate it, but you still need to make the best engine in order to win. It’s not that we give free brownie points to somebody who’s behind.”

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