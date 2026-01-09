Audi F1 engine sparks ‘goosebumps everywhere’ with on-track debut imminent

Audi F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto said he felt goosebumps as the brand’s first Formula 1 power unit was fired up ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Team staff and both drivers, Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, gathered at Audi F1’s base for a vital moment, with the power unit and chassis firing up as planned ahead of the new season.

Audi F1 fire-up gave ‘goosebumps’ ahead of new era

Audi has been working on its Formula 1 power unit at its Neuburg base in Germany, which, now the team has completed its full takeover of Sauber, combines with its Swiss operation based in Hinwil.

The power unit was brought together with the car’s chassis, named the R26, to complete a first fire-up – an important moment in development of a new car – which the team revealed was successful.

“When they were revving up the engine I was getting goosebumps everywhere, I just want to drive it,” Bortoleto said in a clip posted on Audi’s social media pages.

“I don’t feel like I can describe [it] very easily, it sounds amazing.”

With the fire-up is now complete, Audi will take its first-ever Formula 1 car to complete a filming day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya today [9 January], becoming the first team to run F1 2026 machinery in the process.

This will represent the opportunity to not just gather footage of the car, but check that the key components work as planned with up to 200km of running permitted, around two-thirds of a race distance.

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley said that, while the team is feeling the positives of reaching a landmark in car development, there is also the knowledge that the season itself is coming into view – and soon.

“This successful fire-up is a critical milestone that validates the quality of the work and collaboration across all departments,” he said.

“It energises the entire team and provides a clear focus as we prepare for the next phases of development, including the moment we first bring the car to track.

“This achievement brings our first race in Melbourne into sharp focus, and we will build on this foundation as one united team.”

Audi will unveil the livery of the R26 at a launch in Berlin on 20 January, six days before pre-season testing begins in Barcelona.

