F1 news: Audi takes to the track at Barcelona

After we brought you reports of Audi taking part in a filming day at Barcelona, footage quickly circulated of the R26 taking in its initial laps at Barcelona.

Both Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg were expected to complete 100km each as part of filming day allowances in Formula 1, with this run also giving the team the ability to see if there were any issues to iron out with the car.

The team ran in a blacked-out livery to avoid prying eyes, ahead of its official launch in Berlin on January 20.

Liam Lawson exclusive: How F1 2025 changed him

Liam Lawson sat down with PlanetF1.com for an exclusive interview, looking back on the year just gone and how his trials and tribulations helped him look back with perspective.

The Racing Bulls driver was on form when talking to our Editor, Mat Coch, and is looking to the future with optimism after a bruising start to the season.

A first look at Honda’s new power unit

Video footage showed Honda’s F1 2026 power unit (in heavy silhouette, naturally), as the brand looked ahead to its new partnership with Aston Martin in 2026.

Honda had already circulated the sound of F1 2026 with a video in December, and the Japanese marque will look to help power Aston Martin to the front of the field when the teams arrive in Melbourne.

New Ferrari chassis given a name

Ferrari has continued to go against its long-running trend of being somewhat unpredictable names for its Formula 1 cars, with its 2026 car carrying the same naming convention as the previous three seasons.

So, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be driving the SF-26 on the grid in 2026, which they hope will end a title drought which is a fairly consistent talking point.

Lando Norris shares main concerns before Abu Dhabi showdown

Lando Norris has shared one of his sporadic vlogs on YouTube, in which he opened up about the pressures of the title finale in Abu Dhabi.

While admitting he was unsure what to expect, when he got behind the wheel, it was business as usual as he set about winning his first championship.

He discussed the people in his life who helped him get there, and the feeling of time slowing down as the finish line became ever closer.

