Pierre Gasly responds to criticism over controversial Michael Schumacher tribute

Slammed on social media for a “tasteless” post of himself skiing in Marlboro kit on the day of Michael Schumacher’s birthday, Pierre Gasly is adamant he didn’t mean “anything by that” as Schumacher is one of his idols.

Little did Gasly know that a playful day out on the slopes with friends could cause such an uproar on social media, and all because of what he was wearing.

Pierre Gasly: Not a single second I meant anything [bad] by that

Gasly spent part of his off-season at Val-d’Isere in the Alps, rating it a “10/10” for the fondue and an “11/10” for the friends that joined him in what he called “snow heaven” on social media.

But posting the first photograph of his skiing exploits on January 3, the Alpine driver faced a surprise backlash on social media.

“Very tasteless, very disrespectful, and inappropriate,” wrote one person on social media, while another said: “I don’t know how he thought that this was a good idea.”

And that’s all because of the timing of Gasly’s photograph and what he was wearing: a Marlboro-branded red ski suit strikingly similar to the race overalls worn by Schumacher during his dominant period with Ferrari.

Gasly’s photograph was posted on the day of Schumacher’s 57th birthday, which fell just six days after the anniversary of his life-changing skiing accident on 29 December 2013.

Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident while on holiday with his family, who have since respected the Ferrari legend’s privacy with little to nothing said about the German’s health.

Gasly, though, insists he meant nothing bad in his social media post, he was just putting out a photograph of himself skiing on the slopes with friends.

“I’m a big fan of Michael,” the Frenchman said as per Motorsport.com during the launch of Alpine’s A526 on Friday. “I’ve always shown respect to him.

“I think I’ve always shared the fact that he was one of my idols growing up.

“It was one of his jackets. I love skiing. I’ve always gone since I was a child. I think it really takes your mind away.

“As I said, I had two weeks. I had one week with my family over Christmas, one week with my friends, which is much needed in my life, just to go away from the environment that we are in usually and just go back to a more traditional life with your friends.

“I really enjoy this part of things. It was good.”

Speaking specifically about the criticism he received, he added: “Yes. I think it’s unfortunately the life we live in.

“I think I always show I’m someone very respectful. I had a couple of idols in my life. Michael was and is one of them.

“So in not a single second I meant anything [bad] by that.”

