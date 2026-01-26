F1 results: Unofficial testing times from Day 1 (Barcelona)

Isack Hadjar kicked off his Red Bull career in fine fashion, setting the fastest time of the opening day in Barcelona.

Nine drivers took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday, kicking off the first pre-season test of F1 2026.

Isack Hadjar sets the pace in Barcelona

Red Bull finished the first day of pre-season testing on top, with the new RBPT-powered RB22 racking up 107 laps en route to the alleged fastest time of the day.

With no official live timing available to media and journalists, times and lap counts have been collated and vetted across multiple sources; however, these times are completely unofficial.

Hadjar circulated for a purported 107 laps throughout the day, finishing half a second clear of Mercedes’ George Russell.

The Brackley-based squad split its running between its two drivers, with Russell and Kimi Antonelli split by new Mercedes customer team Alpine, as Franco Colapinto finished the day in third.

In fifth was Haas’ Esteban Ocon, while Liam Lawson placed sixth in his Racing Bulls.

Towards the back were the two Cadillac drivers, as the American team battled various minor issues with car electrics and sensors, to finish with Valtteri Bottas in seventh with 33 laps completed, and Sergio Perez’s afternoon running restricted to just 11 laps.

Gabriel Bortoleto was 10th for Audi, with the team’s running restricted due to a technical issue in the morning session.

Testing results from Day 1 (Barcelona)

1 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1m18.159s 107 laps 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.537s, 93 laps 3 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.030s, 60 laps 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2.541s, 56 laps 5 Esteban Ocon Haas +3.142s, 154 laps 6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +3.354s, 88 laps 7 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +6.492s, 33 laps 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +7.137s, 27 laps 9 Sergio Perez Cadillac +7.815s, 11 laps

