Mercedes has carried out a filming day with the W17, with both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli getting a chance to drive.

The new Mercedes was revealed to the world via a series of renders on Thursday morning, before the Brackley-based squad headed along to Silverstone for a full filming day.

Mercedes carries out a successful filming day

Mercedes is the latest of the F1 teams to shake down its new 2026 car ahead of the first pre-season test.

Following on from Audi, Cadillac, Racing Bulls, and Alpine, Mercedes cashed in the first of its two permitted filming days for the year to head to a wet and cold Silverstone for the outing.

Sharing a series of clips on social media, showing the drivers on track and pulling out of the garage, there was little attempt to coyly disguise or hide details of the car, while a light-hearted video showed team boss Toto Wolff joining Kimi Antonelli trackside to watch George Russell on track.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli carried out Mercedes’ first filming day of 2026.

Both drivers had the chance to drive the car during the W17’s debut, with a total of 67 laps accumulated on the International Circuit layout of Silverstone – a grand total of just under 200 kilometres, as the regulations permit.

“We have had a sensible first day of running with the W17 at Silverstone,” said Mercedes’ head of trackside engineering, Andrew Shovlin.

“As with any shakedown, the focus is on ensuring everything operates safely and reliably.

“We were able to get through our allotted mileage, with both George and Kimi getting to experience the 2026 car on track for the first time.

“That is a testament to the hard work of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth. Our attention now turns to Barcelona, where we will look to build on today’s running and add to our understanding of the W17.”

The W17 also prominently displayed new team partner Microsoft, with the computing and software giant’s logo appearing on the airbox above the driver’s head. On Thursday morning, Mercedes confirmed the commencement of a new multi-year partnership with the American technology conglomerate.

