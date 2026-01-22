Christian Horner is set to offer fans unprecedented access as he embarks on a three-date speaking tour in Australia.

One of the most successful team bosses in F1 history, Horner will recount his career to date, describing the sport as “unforgiving.”

Christian Horner to share behind-the-scenes F1 insights in live tour

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Horner has been absent from the F1 paddock since last July, when he was axed by Red Bull in the days following the British Grand Prix, and has been on gardening leave since.

As such, he’s kept a low profile despite persistent speculation linking him to an F1 return once his gardening leave expires in the coming months.

While there are thought to be multiple options available, a role with Alpine or Aston Martin appear the most probable.

However, before then, he will venture to Australia, where he’ll spend an evening with fans in Melbourne (February 24), Sydney (February 26), and Perth (March 2).

“These shows are an exciting opportunity for me to unpack my career so far and provide insights and perspectives on the cusp of another exciting F1 championship,” Horner said.

“Formula 1 is an extraordinary world but it’s also unforgiving and all-encompassing.

“I’m privileged to have spent a large part of my life in the centre of that furnace and I’m looking forward to sharing and reflecting on some of the big moments that have shaped who I am today.”

More on Christian Horner

How Alpine F1 company document could impact Christian Horner F1 return option

Christian Horner ‘went through fire for me’ as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull sack

During his time in F1, Horner amassed six Constructors’ Championships for Red Bull, while his drivers (Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen) scored four Drivers’ Championships apiece under his watch.

An outspoken and combative figure during his time at Red Bull, Horner polarised fans who admired and detested him in seemingly equal measure.

He enjoyed a public rivalry with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, with several moments immortalised by Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.

Despite being in the country in the days ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, it’s not expected Horner will attend the event.

Tickets to Horner’s speaking tour will go on sale on January 29.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Ferrari planning failure already undermining Lewis Hamilton’s F1 2026 campaign