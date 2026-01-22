‘F1’, the highly-successful Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, has received four Academy Award nominations.

Included within that is the blue riband Best Picture gong, alongside Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

‘F1’ movie receives four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture

The film was shot on location across multiple Grand Prix weekends, with stars Pitt and Idris having driven modified versions of Formula 2 cars while filming.

The plot centres on Pitt’s character, ‘Sonny Hayes’, being called back to Formula 1 decades after not being able to live up to his potential, by partnering ambitious rookie, ‘Joshua Pearce’ [Idris] at fledgling fictional team, ‘APXGP’.

The film had Lewis Hamilton among its production staff, with the Ferrari driver having explained his capacity with the movie was to make it as true to real life as possible, ensuring changes were made when scenarios did not match up to how Formula 1 runs in the real world.

Sky F1’s David Croft also credited the seven-time World Champion for his and Martin Brundle’s involvement in the film, to add established voices from the commentary box onto the big screen.

The Academy Awards represent the pinnacle of film industry recognition, with a nomination for the coveted Best Picture a sign of the movie’s success and storyline.

Going up against F1 for the award is Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

The F1 film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is now credited as being the highest-grossing sports movie of all time, having taken a whopping $630million (£468m) at the global box office, against a budget of up to $300m.

There has already been awards recognition for F1, having won two Critics’ Choice Awards, earned two Golden Globe nominations and three Grammy nominations for its music.

Alongside its Best Picture nomination, F1 is up for Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, which all represent monumental achievements for the departments involved.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 15 March, hosted by US talk show legend, Conan O’Brien.

