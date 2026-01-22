McLaren launches Puma collaboration and it is already selling out

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

McLaren has confirmed it has dropped Castore for rival sports brand Puma and the move has already been a huge hit with fans.

The Constructor Champions announced a new range of merchandise for the new 2026 season and fans have scrambled to snap up the new hoodies, t-shirts and jackets.

The move to Puma has proved to be so successful several items are already sold out within hours of the range dropping. McLaren sweaters listed at £55 are completely sold out, while polo t-shirts and racing jackets are also unavailable to shoppers.

Puma is still selling caps in papaya and black for £35, plus graphic t-shirts with the McLaren logo and that of Australian driver Oscar Piastri for £35. There are also hoodies and backpacks still available in the first of the 2026 merchandise drops.

The new releases are the first of several launches planned for the new partnership between McLaren and Puma.

Arthur Hoeld, Puma CEO, said: “At Puma, we are very proud of our long and successful history in motorsports and having worked with some of the greatest drivers and teams in the industry over the past decades. It is a great honour to write the next chapter by welcoming McLaren Racing, the 2025 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Champions, as our new partners.

“We are looking forward to many successful races together and engaging with the team’s passionate fans around the world to create inspiring collections for them that show the best both brands have to offer.”

Puma plans to launch replica ranges based on those worn by the team during the 2026 season, while leisure ranges will also allow fans to wear the McLaren colours throughout the season.

McLaren moved to Puma from Manchester-based Castore, which supplied the replica range for the 2025 season alongside Red Bull Racing.

Puma already has the rights to produce the Ferrari merchandise range and it now moves ahead of Adidas (Mercedes and Audi) with three Formula 1 teams in its stable for the new season.

You can see the first drop of the collection here.