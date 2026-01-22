Mercedes launches W17 car ahead of F1 2026 season

The Mercedes F1 team has unveiled the new W17 car for the F1 2025 season.

Formula 1’s regulations have been overhauled for the F1 2026 season as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Mercedes W17 launched ahead of F1 2026 season

Having been restricted to just seven wins across the ground-effect era in place between 2022 and 2025, Mercedes has been tipped to re-emerge as a title-contending force in F1’s new era.

The Brackley-based outfit previously emerged as F1’s dominant force following the last major engine rule changes in 2014.

Mercedes has revealed the W17 car to be driven by George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in the F1 2026 season.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, said: “Formula One will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition.

“The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance.

“Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the Power Unit and advanced sustainable fuels with PETRONAS, reflects that approach.

“Releasing the first images of the W17 is simply the next step in that process.

“It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley. We will continue to push hard in the months ahead.”

