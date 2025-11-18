Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that an interest exists to create an F1: The Movie sequel following the success of the blockbuster released this year.

It was a history-making film for Brad Pitt – who portrays Sonny Hayes – with F1: The Movie proving his most successful film launch ever. Now, the wheels are turning over a potential sequel.

F1: The Movie could get a sequel

The film, co-produced by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, was a gamechanger for motorsport movies. Filming took place among the real-life action, as the APXGP team became an unofficial 11th outfit in the Formula 1 paddock.

The movie features Hayes as a veteran racing driver who returns to Formula 1 with APXGP, looking to save the struggling team from going under. There, he partners young upstart Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris.

Director Joseph Kosinski is widely-reported as having told Variety that “we’re in that stage of dreaming up” how the “next chapter for Sonny Hayes and APXGP” would look.

On the topic of a sequel, he added: “But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it’s something that people want to see and I’d be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one.”

And the opportunity may present itself.

The film is set to be available for Apple TV streaming from 12 December, and CEO Cook gave further reason for optimism that a sequel could be made.

“It’s definitely something that’s being talked about,” he is also widely reported as having told Variety. “And it’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it.

“The talent involved in that show are just next-level. And Brad did such a wonderful job acting it. We’re super proud of it and can’t wait to bring it to the service.”

Pitt also has confirmed that he would love a sequel to F1: The Movie.

“I had the time of my life,” he said of playing Sonny Hayes, when speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“I’ve got to figure out a sequel [laughs].

“Even if I’ve aged out, still, I would love to see a sequel.”

