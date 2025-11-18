Max Verstappen and Red Bull are about to dive into the critical triple-header which will crown the F1 2025 Drivers’ Champion.

First up is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Verstappen will need to continue his impressive run of form to remain in contention. However, neither Verstappen nor his Red Bull team are confident in predicting how strong they will be in Las Vegas, with team boss Laurent Mekies admitting that they are “regularly wrong at predicting” which tracks will suit them.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull prepare for crucial Las Vegas GP

Verstappen has been on a roll since Formula 1 returned from the summer break. He has been on the podium at every round since, a run that includes winning the Italian, Azerbaijan and United States GPs.

Verstappen has sensationally worked his way back into the title conversation, but following back-to-back wins for McLaren’s championship leader Lando Norris, Verstappen has been left with a gap of 49 points to address in this final triple-header if he wants to win a fifth consecutive title. There is a maximum of 83 points still available.

The inaugural Las Vegas GP in 2023 was won by Verstappen, and another strong result is needed to remain in title contention. Whether the Red Bull RB21 will excel in Las Vegas, though, team boss Mekies is not sure about.

“You know, we have been quite regularly wrong at predicting where tracks will be suiting us or not,” he said with a smile as he spoke to the media.

“We didn’t think Monza will be suiting us. We didn’t think Baku will be suiting us. We didn’t think Singapore will be suiting us.

“So, honestly, it’s not where the focus goes, because relative to the others, it’s probably a bit too difficult. But the focus is on ourselves.”

While Red Bull endured quite a rollercoaster ride when it came to getting the RB21 in its operating window at Interlagos, it was put to Mekies that Red Bull has, in general, done a better job of finding that sweet spot since the summer break.

To that point, Mekies was asked whether the unique Las Vegas Strip Circuit – with its low downforce and chilly conditions – will make it harder for Red Bull to find said sweet spot.

“I would not blame the track really,” he replied. “I think it’s always very difficult, and sometimes, you manage it better than other times.

“I think that’s a simple truth, but it’s easy to forget how difficult it is to do it, even when you win. It’s simply very difficult every race.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

👉 Max Verstappen advantage identified by Damon Hill as F1 2025 title theory debunked

👉 Max Verstappen v Lando Norris: Is the Red Bull driver still a threat or it is over?

Verstappen was also asked for his thoughts on the upcoming triple-header, and whether he believes that the recovery from a poor setup in Brazil will help Red Bull hit the ground running in the coming races.

Similarly, his stance was one of uncertainty.

“Very different tracks, so it’s difficult to know to be honest,” he said.

“I think we’re still struggling a bit on tyres, so it will depend on track layout, temperatures. We can get it into a good window, but not always. That’s what we have to focus on. That’s what we will focus on in the coming races.”

He added: “I mean, what are we, 49 points behind now? So it’s also… I mean, we didn’t lose the championship here or whatever. We lost the championship from race one ’til Zandvoort.

“We had a lot of weekends where we simply were not quick enough. Then, of course, you have a big gap. Then we had good moments where you get some points back, but not enough. That’s how the season goes.”

Read next: Zak Brown addresses Verstappen ‘arrogance’ and ‘overly aggressive’ moves on Hamilton