The race for the F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship is approaching crunch time. Lando Norris has established an advantage over Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen with three rounds to go.

But, while Verstappen’s quest for a fifth straight title took a hit in Brazil, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill warns that there is no “preparation for really being in contention” for the title and getting the job done. Verstappen may have the most work to do in his championship charge, but he is also the only one who has experience of sealing the deal.

Max Verstappen title-winning experience an advantage

The momentum has swung between the McLaren drivers, with Piastri going from leading the Championship by 34 points, to trailing Norris by 24. All the while, Verstappen has been on a rampage, making the podium at every round since the summer break, which has included winning the Italian, Azerbaijan and United States Grands Prix.

He kept the streak going by recovering from the pit lane to third in Brazil, but on a race weekend where Norris took the Sprint and Grand Prix victory double, Verstappen’s chances weakened as he dropped 49 points behind Norris in top spot.

But, what Verstappen does have is the experience of winning the title four times over, which Hill suggested counts for a lot against Norris and Piastri who are trying to reach the F1 summit for the first time.

“I don’t think anything is preparation for really being in contention,” Hill told the Mirror.

More on the F1 2025 title showdown from PlanetF1.com

👉 Driver championship chokes: Five times the F1 points leader threw away a likely championship

👉 Five reasons behind Oscar Piastri F1 title collapse claimed by Martin Brundle

“What happens is: it becomes a reality. For a long time, it was a dream and then it became maybe a possibility, but maybe a long shot. When it’s almost a guaranteed outcome – you only had those two [Norris and Piastri] really at the start of the season who were looking like they were on track – then it starts to play on your mind.

“The reality of it is quite a shock, I think, for the first time that you’ve been in that situation. You have to have the right approach to it. Someone like Max, he’s got over the hurdle of the first title. With the first title, it gets a bit tantalising and that can be distracting as well.”

Verstappen responded magnificently from a shock Q1 exit in Brazil. Forced to start from the pit lane after Red Bull made setup changes to his RB21 and fitted a new Honda engine, Verstappen demonstrated that he remains a threat in this title showdown.

A Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi triple-header remains to see out the season and crown the F1 2025 World Champion, though Verstappen was keeping his cards close to his chest, when asked if he was confident that he can be competitive at all three venues.

“No idea. I don’t know,” he said in the Brazil post-race press conference. “I mean, look at this weekend. Look at Mexico. Then look at the races before. So it’s really impossible to know.”

To remain in title contention following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen must be no more then 57 points behind the title leader heading to the Sprint weekend in Qatar.

Read next: Damon Hill identifies Piastri recovery key after Norris ‘found something’ in F1 title battle