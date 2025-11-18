Sauber has revealed a special one-off livery for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, incorporating the chequered flag to symbolise the end of the team’s time in Formula 1.

The Sauber name will disappear from the Formula 1 after more than three decades in the sport under various guises, as Audi completes its full takeover of the team in time for the sport’s massive regulation changes in 2026.

With Williams having already announced a one-off colour scheme for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, along with several others teased, Sauber released its effort to go racing under the lights in Nevada over the weekend.

The changes are subtle to the team’s usual green and black livery, with a chequered flag motif waving across the two C45s over the course of the weekend as the team hits its home straight in Formula 1.

Two other one-off liveries had been used earlier this season in Miami and Spain, with title sponsors Kick making use of the opportunity to change the team’s livery once again under the floodlights in the United States.

Sauber remains in a tight battle for sixth place in the Constructors’ standings, with just 20 points separating themselves in ninth and Racing Bulls in sixth.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley said of the design: “Las Vegas is a race that thrives on spectacle, energy and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, which is exactly what this livery represents.

“The ‘Final Lap’ design is bold, loud and confident. It captures the spirit of a team fighting its way forward and celebrating every milestone along the way. It’s a fitting tribute to our journey with Stake and a powerful send-off as we approach the end of the season.”

Alpine reveals livery tweak of its own for Las Vegas and beyond

Alpine will incorporate more pink into its livery design for the rest of the season.

While the likes of Racing Bulls have also teased livery changes for the Las Vegas weekend, Alpine has released a slightly changed colour scheme likely to be in use for the rest of the season.

The Enstone-based team unveiled a refreshed livery that includes more pink, symbolising its title sponsor BWT, which the team said will be finishing the year.

