Pirelli has opted to implement a 25-lap stint limit for the Qatar Grand Prix, so it’s time to have your say in our latest F1 poll.

Formula 1’s tyre supplier has stepped in to effectively create a two-stop minimum at the penultimate race of the season, which has already sparked debate in our comments section and beyond.

F1 poll: Is Pirelli’s Qatar GP tyre decision the correct one?

Pirelli announced on Monday that, even with its three hardest compounds in use in Lusail next weekend, a maximum 25-lap race stint limit has been put in place for the Qatar Grand Prix.

While not in use in 2024, there is precedent for stint limits having been enforced at Lusail, with sharp kerbs and tyre wear in 2023 having forced organisers into a last-minute decision to force a pit stop after 18 laps.

Pirelli said this time around: “The decision, taken in agreement with the FIA and Formula 1 and discussed in regular meetings with the teams, is confirmed today by Pirelli through the usual technical document containing event specific prescriptions sent out two weeks prior to each Grand Prix.

“Every set of tyres supplied to the teams at the start of the race weekend can cover a maximum of 25 laps of the Lusail track, which is very demanding on tyres in terms of energy, thermal stress and wear.

“This measure has been deemed necessary, following analysis of the tyres used in 2024. Last year, several tyres, particularly the left front, had reached the maximum wear level.”

The second and third sectors in Qatar provide a stern test of both the drivers and the tyres, with four high-speed right-handers combining with several fast lefts to create a physical challenge for those behind the wheel, and pushing tyres involved to their limits.

But rather than a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer in our F1 poll this time, they come with caveats attached as the arguments for either side seem clear.

The argument for ‘yes’ on Pirelli making the right choice is that safety always comes first, regardless of the situation, so rules would need to be put in place to avoid any driver going further than anticipated and risking a tyre delamination or blowout.

On the other hand, the argument for ‘no’ would be that the teams could be warned of the risks of taking the tyres beyond the proposed 25-lap limit, potentially making efforts to nurse the tyres beyond their proposed life.

This moment has already sparked debate among our readers, so we are asking for your thoughts on this. For the chance to be featured in our next PlanetF1.com Postbox, simply leave a comment below or via social media.

The choice is yours!

