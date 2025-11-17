Drivers will be allowed to run tyres for a maximum of 25 laps of the Lusail circuit after Pirelli announced rule changes for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The heat and nature of the circuit means it can be extremely punishing for the tyres, prompting the sport’s rubber suppliers to take action and avoid potentially unsafe incidents.

Tyre rules change for Qatar Grand Prix

Under normal circumstances, teams are able to use tyres for as long as they wish, often pushing them to the edge of their performance, but fears the characteristics of the Lusail International Circuit is too punishing has meant Pirelli has enforced a limit on the number of laps a tyre set can complete.

Each set of four tyres can be used for 25 laps of the 5.419km circuit, which is just under half of the 57-lap race distance. Tyres used in laps to the grid and formation laps will not be included in the 25 total.

Pirelli say the laps of each tyre will be counted as the weekend, which also includes a sprint race, progresses with teams informed prior to the Sunday race of how many laps are allowed for each set.

The sport’s officials say it is a necessary measure due to the “very demanding” track and that it has been taken in discussion with the teams. They say last year, several tyres – particularly the left front – reached maximum wear level.

As the sprint race is 23 laps, drivers will still be able to use just one set for the mini-race.

It is not the first time that Pirelli has stepped in at this venue with 2023 seeing a limit of 18 laps, although this measure only came after the sprint event was completed and Qatar was notably at a different, and much warmer, time in the calendar.

Qatar will see the use of the hardest compounds in the Pirelli range: C1 as Hard, C2 as Medium and C3 as Soft. As it is a sprint weekend, each driver will be supplied with 2 sets of Hard, 4 of Medium and 6 of Soft.

The statement from Pirelli said: In Qatar, a limit will be introduced for the number of laps that each set of tyres can cover over the course of the whole race weekend. The decision, taken in agreement with the FIA and Formula 1 and discussed in regular meetings with the teams, is confirmed today by Pirelli through the usual technical document containing event specific prescriptions sent out two weeks prior to each Grand Prix.

Every set of tyres supplied to the teams at the start of the race weekend can cover a maximum of 25 laps of the Lusail track, which is very demanding on tyres in terms of energy, thermal stress and wear. The laps will be counted cumulatively across all track sessions, including laps run under the Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car.

Laps to the grid and formation laps and those completed after the chequered flag in the Sprint and the Grand Prix will not be included in the count. As the Qatar Grand Prix is run over 57 laps, each driver will inevitably have to change tyres at least twice. Before the start of the Grand Prix, Pirelli will inform the teams how many laps are still available for each set.

This measure has been deemed necessary, following analysis of the tyres used in 2024. Last year, several tyres, particularly the left front, had reached the maximum wear level. These conditions, combined with the high lateral energy had increased the structural fatigue of the construction.

In order to reduce the number of pit stops, the teams had worked on tyre degradation management, limiting performance drop-off, which sometimes ran the risk of extending the stint beyond the useful life of the tyre.

A similar precautionary measure had already been introduced at this track in 2023, although that was for different problems which are now resolved. That year, repeatedly going over some kerbs had led to micro-lacerations in the tyres’ sidewalls. Last year, the subsequent modification to the pyramid kerbs along with the addition of strips of gravel around them, had avoided a repetition of this situation.

As already announced, Qatar will see the use of the hardest compounds in the Pirelli range: C1 as Hard, C2 as Medium and C3 as Soft. As this is a Sprint weekend, each driver will be supplied with 2 sets of Hard, 4 of Medium and 6 of Soft.

