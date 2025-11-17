Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone said he could see Christian Horner moving to Ferrari where it is “complete chaos” as the ex-Red Bull boss plots a route back into the paddock.

Since leaving Red Bull in July, rumours have been circulating about where Horner could go next with the 52-year-old linked to the likes of Aston Martin, Alpine and Ferrari.

Christian Horner backed for Ferrari move

Of those options, none look too likely with each constructor having a team principal in place and PlanetF1.com understands Horner has secured the funding to launch a bid for a 12th team or purchase an existing outfit.

In the meantime, the prospect of Horner’s future was put to Ecclestone who suggested Ferrari could do with his guidance.

“How old do I have to get before these rumours about me finally stop?” he said to Blick after being asked about rumours he was part of a consortium that would take over Aston.

“Another team I was supposed to buy with Horner. But didn’t technical genius Adrian Newey leave Red Bull for Aston Martin because he didn’t want to work with Horner anymore?

“I wouldn’t rule out Ferrari! It’s complete chaos there. And boss [John] Elkann is even insulting his two drivers now.”

PlanetF1.com understands Ferrari approached Horner prior to his Red Bull sacking but talks ultimately led nowhere, although both parties could now feel differently.

More on Christian Horner from PlanetF1.com

👉 Christian Horner sets tongues wagging with mystery New York trip

👉 Sebastian Vettel warns Red Bull of future consequences from Christian Horner sacking

👉 Christian Horner return option ruled out as Brundle spots key F1 shift

As Ecclestone referenced, all is not well at Maranello after president Elkann attacked Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, suggesting they should “talk less.”

All the while, persist rumours about the future of Fred Vasseur continue to follow the Frenchman who has not delivered on the pre-season hope of being a title contender.

Vasseur did at least receive a vote of confidence from Elkann prior to the United States Grand Prix, insisting he had the backing of the Ferrari hierarchy. The team principal suggested the message would be able to stop questions about his future.

“For everybody it’s good to have this kind of message,” he told media including PlanetF1.com.

“But as we have a permanent contact, we already had the message. That [Elkann’s speech] was more for the third party and external target.”

“Yes, it’s important, because, like this, you stop the discussion and you are focused on the next one and not to reply to all the questions about this.”

Read next: Ferrari receives ‘out of control’ warning after ‘shocking’ chairman statement