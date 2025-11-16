It is time to round-up the best of the headlines from Sunday’s news, as the final free weekend of the F1 2025 season comes to a close.

Sergio Perez has made a “demotivation” admission surrounding the closing stages of his Red Bull career, while Christian Horner has been in America. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Sergio Perez admits ‘demotivation’ at Red Bull

It was a harrowing final season at Red Bull for Perez, who suffered a spiral in form which ultimately led to his early departure from the team.

Perez is preparing for his comeback with Cadillac F1, as he looks to complete his Formula 1 career on his terms. Perez admits that “a bit of demotivation” set in towards the end of his Red Bull career.

Christian Horner visits New York

At a time where former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is weighing up his options for an F1 return, the 51-year-old got tongues wagging by visiting New York.

With significant financial backing secured, Horner is understood to be seeking equity in an F1 team.

Yuki Tsunoda to be saved by Red Bull ‘politics’?

Much of the F1 2026 grid is now set, though Red Bull is yet to confirm its plans. Max Verstappen will continue to lead the senior team’s charge, but his teammate has not yet been determined, nor has the line-up at junior team Racing Bulls.

Red Bull hot prospect Arvid Lindblad is in contention to secure one of the Racing Bulls seats, while Isack Hadjar has emerged as a leading contender to step up to Red Bull.

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull “politics” and “Red Bull Austria” could save Yuki Tsunoda ahead of Liam Lawson.

Max Verstappen success inspires Nordschleife licence change

Max Verstappen’s success in his debut CUP3 race at the Nordschleife has convinced the Deutscher Motorsport‑Bund (DMSB) and the Digital Nürburgring Langstrecken‑Serie (DNLS) that sim racing credentials should be recognised for the first time in international motorsport.

Ferrari told ‘unstoppable’ Lewis Hamilton blueprint

Lewis Hamilton has endured a challenging first season at Ferrari. With three rounds of F1 2025 remaining, he is 66 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

But, if Hamilton has the right “tools”, and feels the full weight of the Ferrari machine is behind him, then he will be “unstoppable”, so says Juan Pablo Montoya.

