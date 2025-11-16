Max Verstappen’s success in his debut CUP3 race at the Nordschleife has led to Germany’s motorsport federation re-evaluating its criteria for a DMSB permit to include sim racing.

Verstappen’s performance in his debut race convinced the Deutscher Motorsport‑Bund (DMSB) and the Digital Nürburgring Langstrecken‑Serie (DNLS) that sim racing credentials should be recognised for the first time in international motorsport.

Max Verstappen has triggered a massive change in the world of motor racing

Having laid down countless laps at the Nordschleife in the virtual world, reigning F1 World Champion Verstappen completed the criteria for a DMSB Permit Nordschleife in September, which would allow him to contest next year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The Red Bull F1 driver sat the written exam before taking to the track for a driving test to gain his Permit B, doing so under the guidance of driving instructor Andreas Gülden.

Completing the necessary milage for a Permit B, Verstappen went on to qualify seventh in the Cup3 class where, within the subsection of Cup3, he was 25 seconds faster than the next identical CUP3(G) car.

He and his teammate Chris Lulham, behind the wheel of the #980 entry, went on to finish seventh overall in the NLS7 four-hour race, Verstappen covering 14 laps of the ‘green hell’ to secure his Permit A.

That’s the licence that will allow the 28-year-old to line up on the grid for next year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours.

“Of course, I would really like to compete in the 24 Hours at some point. If it happens next year, I’ll say so – but we still need more experience. That’s the way it is, so hopefully we’ll do more races here next year,” Verstappen said at the time.

But aside from opening the door for him to fulfill his own dream, Verstappen’s performance has resulted in Germany’s motorsport federation re-evaluating the criteria for the DMSB Permit Nordschleife to make it easier for sim racers to apply for a DMSB Permit Nordschleife licence.

VLN sporting director Christian Vormann explained as per Motorsport.com: “Since the launch of the DNLS in 2020, we have known that sim racing is far more than casual entertainment. It reproduces reality in a highly accurate way.

“More recently, Verstappen’s participation in an NLS race showed how crucial virtual preparation can be, especially on the demanding Nordschleife.

“His secret is sim racing. Verstappen has completed countless laps on iRacing in the Green Hell, including DNLS events. It was no surprise that he immediately felt comfortable.”

While in yesteryear the criteria said drivers had to complete the standard DPN B course or complete two RCN races with a driver change, or one as a solo driver, it now includes a third option.

That entails completing one RCN race with a driver change along with three penalty-free DNLS winter rounds.

Robin Strycek, DMSB coordinator for sport, added: “Alongside the NLS organisation, Porsche is represented through the PEETN, and marshals and officials from real-world NLS and the motorsport scene are active participants. Combined with strong media coverage, this creates a unique link between real and digital motorsport. The new Permit B regulations reinforce this connection further.”

The change marks a massive turning point in motor racing whereby virtual racing is no longer simply a hobby, it’s now a factor in the real world.

