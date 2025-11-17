Aston Martin denies Saudi privatisation as stock exchange delisting rumours grow

Aston Martin may be on the cusp of being delisted from the London Stock Exchange, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Aston Martin Lagonda has been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) since late 2018, with the stock losing over 98 per cent of its value over the seven years since.

Aston Martin Lagonda set to go private?

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Aston Martin Lagonda, the parent company of the F1 team, could be delisted from the London Stock Exchange imminently.

One potential reason for a company to voluntarily delist is to privatise, and the Financial Times reports that executive chairman Lawrence Stroll has held preliminary talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund about making such a move.

The PIF already owns a 19.5 per cent stake in Aston Martin Lagonda, but when approached by PlanetF1.com for comment, a spokesperson stated that “Aston Martin is not in talks with PIF about being taken private”.

Other prominent shareholders at Aston Martin Lagonda include Geely and Volvo chairman Shu Fu Li (14.09 per cent), Swiss investor Ernesto Bertarelli (13.82 per cent), and Mercedes (7.547 per cent).

It’s been a tough year on the markets for Aston Martin, which, in its Q3 results, said it expected its wholesale volumes to decline by a mid to high single-digit percentage compared to 2024, and “no longer expects positive free cash flow generation in the second half of 2025″.

The spokesperson did not deny the suggestion that Aston Martin Lagonda intends to delist from the London Stock Exchange.

Another potential reason for a company delisting can be due to the vast requirements of maintaining its listing, given the need to report on its financial position every quarter; this is a requirement that can be seen as a millstone around a company’s neck.

Requirements such as maintaining a minimum share price or certain financial standards go alongside the requirement for a company to put on record, publicly, its financial position, and delisting can offer advantages by operating away from public market scrutiny; this can potentially make a company more agile when it comes to making any changes to its shareholder or ownership structure, as well as avoiding regulatory scrutiny.

In August, Aston Martin Lagonda confirmed its intent to divest its interest in the F1 team by selling its minority stake in a £108 million transaction, with this share sale completed in Q3 of 2025, bolstering the Group’s total liquidity to end at circa £250 million.

While the automaker has stepped away as a minority owner of the F1 team, it will maintain a commercial relationship through a long-term branding agreement.

The announcement by Aston Martin Lagonda in March of this planned sale to increase liquidity coincided with the consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, Yew Tree Investments, upping its involvement in the road car business from 26.67 per cent to 33 per cent.

The impact of US tariffs and China’s economic slowdown has also contributed to Aston Martin Lagonda’s challenges, with the company now valued at $893 million, down from $4.95 billion at its peak in October 2018.

Speaking earlier this month upon the company’s Q3 results being published, Aston Martin Lagonda CEO Adrian Hallmark said, “This year has been marked by significant macroeconomic headwinds, particularly the sustained impact of US tariffs and weak demand in China.

“In response to these market dynamics, we have taken, and continue to take, proactive steps to strengthen our overall position. Work is underway to review our future product cycle plan with the aim of optimising costs and capital investment whilst continuing to deliver innovative, class-leading products to meet customer demands and regulatory requirements.”

Saudi Arabia’s PIF did not respond upon approach for comment by PlanetF1.com.

