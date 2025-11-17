Christian Horner has ‘changed’ as Zak Brown claims three reasons why

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, and former Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, rarely shied away from verbal combat in the final few years of Horner’s spell with Red Bull.

Brown said that he and Horner “used to get on”, but, according to Brown, Horner “changed” over the years. He put that down to Horner’s Drive to Survive fame, his immense Red Bull success, and the financial rewards which came with it all.

Zak Brown: Christian Horner ‘changed’

Horner cemented his legacy as one of the most successful F1 team bosses of all-time, with Red Bull winning a combined 14 world championships under his stewardship.

That came to an end though in the days following the British Grand Prix, after Red Bull removed Horner from the hot seat and replaced him with Laurent Mekies.

Horner is currently weighing up his options for a return to the sport. As reported recently by PlanetF1.com, Horner is believed to have secured significant financial backing for his next venture, and is understood to be pursuing some form of stake in a team.

Another frenemy from the F1 scene Toto Wolff, for example, is part-owner of the Mercedes squad as well as team principal.

It was Brown who, in more recent times, largely took over in the verbal battles with Horner. Brown, in an interview with The Telegraph, spoke of a negative evolution in Horner’s character.

He partly pointed to the hit Netflix F1 docuseries Drive to Survive, which introduced a whole new audience to the sport, triggering a spike in popularity. Horner himself became a more recognised figure as a main player in the series.

“I’ve known Christian for 30-plus years,” Brown began. “We used to get on. His results are amazing. So, hats off. But he’s changed. I think the Drive to Survive fame, the money, the glory, all got a bit much.”

Brown would add that he believed Horner, “at times”, did not play fair, and compared him to the type of driver that would “squeeze you four wheels off the track”, while Brown considers himself a “two wheels off” type of guy.

One example which Brown hinted at was the tyre water saga from 2024. Brown pointed to Horner as the instigator of rumours that McLaren were injecting water into their tyres for cooling, and thus, performance benefits.

Governing body the FIA never found any evidence of this.

“He made allegations towards our team,” said Brown. “I can’t imagine he believed them. It was simply intended to disrupt us.

“Regardless of legality, everyone in the sport knows you wouldn’t do that for technical reasons.”

Brown and Horner could yet find themselves sharing the F1 grid again in some capacity down the line.

Horner’s friend, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, recently hinted that Ferrari could be where Horner ends up, the Scuderia having shown an interest in Horner in the past.

“I wouldn’t rule out Ferrari!” Ecclestone teased when speaking with Blick. “It’s complete chaos there. And boss [John] Elkann is even insulting his two drivers now.”

Ecclestone is referencing the surprise post-Brazilian Grand Prix statement issued by Ferrari president John Elkann, which included him telling drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to “focus on driving, talk less,” as the Scuderia bids to rescue second in the Constructors’ Championship.

