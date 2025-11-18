Williams has released a one-off livery for the Las Vegas GP at the weekend, unveiling a second colour change in a row for the Grove-based team, and a third in four races.

Having raced in a livery inspired by Gulf at Interlagos last time out, its title partnership with Atlassian has spawned a dark Las Vegas colour scheme, inspired by its AI partner, Rovo.

Williams launches special Las Vegas GP livery as others tease changes

Williams has become the first team to unveil a changed colour scheme to race under the lights in Las Vegas, changing its majority-blue colour scheme to race in almost all-black, with blue highlights.

The team is set to be one of several to potentially run alternative liveries for the Las Vegas GP, with Racing Bulls and Sauber having also teased possible changes to their usual colours for the weekend ahead.

Fans in Las Vegas will be able to see Williams’ new livery up close in the Fan Zone, with this being the second livery change orchestrated by the team’s title sponsors this season – having already thrown back to the team’s 2002 colour scheme at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Williams team principal, James Vowles, said of the colour change: “This striking livery is the latest celebration of our work with partners Atlassian, who are helping to accelerate our tech transformation and bring Williams right back to the cutting edge.

“There could not be a more iconic place to unveil this than in Las Vegas, one of the most tech-forward cities in the world.”

Williams’ chief information and analytics officer, Sorin Cheran, added: “In the midst of a busy F1 season, we need to drive improvements and find solutions quickly.

“Rovo helps us to search through files, data and information on our Atlassian system, ultimately allowing us to upgrade faster and find that all-important laptime. This is essential if we want to achieve our goal: to get back to the front and win multiple World Championships.”

This colour change is set to be the first of several on the grid this weekend, with the first two races in Las Vegas having already proven a popular place for teams to tweak their usual liveries under the lights in Nevada for its Saturday night race.

