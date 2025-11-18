F1 announces brand new themed version of much-loved card game

The popular card game, UNO, will be receiving a Formula 1 twist with the latest release by the sport, in combination with the game’s makers, Mattel.

Formula 1 has been increasingly branching its commercial products out into the world of toys and entertainment, with official Lego collections having been released and the sport’s collaboration with Disney set to take its first steps in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Formula 1 and Mattel release all-new themed UNO Elite pack

The Formula 1 edition of Uno Elite will contain more than 100 cards in its starter pack and, when different variations including colours and special edition foil cards are taken into consideration, more than 1,000 unique cards will be available to collect.

This latest release marks Formula 1’s second with Mattel this year, with the brand having previously combined with the sport to release official sets of its popular model car series, Hot Wheels.

The latest UNO sets are available to pre-order on Amazon to be available for mid-December, with wider release starting in 2026.

Formula 1’s chief commercial officer, Emily Prazer, said of this new release: “UNO is one of the most loved games in the world which brings people together. The release of the UNO Elite Formula 1 edition sets marks another exciting collaboration between F1 and Mattel.

“As a brand, we always want to show up for our fans in new and innovative spaces, and I cannot wait for players to bring the competitiveness, drama, and excitement of Formula 1 to this iconic game.”

Katie Buford, vice president, global head of games, Mattel, added: “This expansion to UNO Elite brings the excitement of the pinnacle of motorsport to the world’s most popular traditional game in a unique interactive way.

“Both UNO and Formula 1 have extremely passionate fanbases and these partnerships allow us to bring new fans into our

respective spaces.”

