Red Bull has announced a Sao Paulo Grand Prix sponsorship deal with fast food giants McDonald’s, marking the first time the brand has appeared on track in Formula 1.

The famous ‘golden arches’ will appear on the Halo of the Red Bull RB21 at Interlagos, as part of a wider collaboration that will see the energy drink enter selected McDonald’s branches in Brazil.

Red Bull announces sponsorship collaboration with McDonald’s

Red Bull announced what it called a “historic and unprecedented” partnership between the two brands ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, with McDonald’s due to debut its logo on the car in Brazil in November.

It is understood the deal between the two brands stems back as far as 2024, when former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez’s personal sponsorship arrangement with McDonald’s led to the establishment of a relationship between the two sides.

The team has also hinted at sponsor activity surrounding the deal at Interlagos, with one of the world’s largest companies making its way onto a Formula 1 car for the first time.

More of the latest news on Red Bull

👉 Red Bull confirms ‘something up our sleeve’ as McLaren makes MCL39 decision

👉 Exposed: Hidden details and technical secrets from the United States Grand Prix

As part of the collaboration, the drive-through of one Sao Paulo branch of McDonald’s is set to be transformed into a Red Bull pit stop, emulating the experience of driving into a pit box to collect orders.

McDonald’s will be official partners of Red Bull Racing for the next eight weeks, with the prominent car position of its logo supplemented by presence in the team’s garage, in what Red Bull say is the “first stage” of the two brands working together.

Gabriel D’Angelo Braz, marketing director of Red Bull Brazil, said: “This partnership is super special for us.

“It’s two brands everyone loves coming together to offer products the public loves – now in the same place.

“Our mission is to give people wings, and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is proof of that. The public will be able to [experience] it in a whole new way, with exclusive experiences at major McDonald’s stores.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Read next: Fernando Alonso offers firm reality check on Max Verstappen title hype