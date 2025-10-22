Max Verstappen has significantly reduced the gap to the top in the Drivers’ Championship in recent races, and you rated his title chances from here.

While there is still a 40-point gap between the Red Bull driver and Oscar Piastri, with Lando Norris also in hot pursuit in between, the title race is starting to look like it might go all the way this season. We asked our PF1 readers for their thoughts, and you replied in droves. Here’s just a snippet of what you all think.

Max Verstappen title chances declared ‘on a knife edge’ by F1 fans

Whodat Singer: If Max wins in Mexico and Piastri finishes above Norris, McLaren will have to drop papaya rules and decide who to back. Should be interesting to see that decision.

Richie: This could be one of those moments we look back on. We could look back and say “it was never in doubt, of course Max was going to win.” I think if he wins it, it could be by more than we even realise now. He could even do it before Abu Dhabi if McLarens keep tripping over themselves. However just one DNF for Max and it’s over. The maths is simple…. If they all finish the remaining races I think M4x becomes M5x.

Wayne Rowlinson: I think it’s still too much of an uphill battle. McLaren HAS to bring a few upgrades to help their drivers for the last few races. Yes, they already won the WCC, but honestly most people will remember the WDC.

If nothing else, I hope the WDC goes to the last race, and will honestly be happy no matter who wins it.

Roam: He’s back baby. Piastri has imploded. And if Max takes 7 points out of Norris every weekend it’s over. If Max finishes behind both McLarens in Mexico it’s probably not on though, it’s on a total knife edge.

A closer look at the F1 2025 title race

Jojo: I hope so! It would be a massive achievement for a driver to overcome a gap of 104 points with just 9 races and 3 sprints. Especially since Piastri is still there competing and hasn’t missed any races or anything out of the ordinary.

Now that he’s 40 points behind Piastri and 26 points behind Norris with 5 races, 2 sprints left it may be possible but still tough. Some circuits will surely suit McLaren or other teams more and he can’t afford even one bad race.

Mad Max: Based on his recent performances relative to the McLarens he will be able to pull it off. But he has no buffer for one DNF. I’d say, if he is lucky enough to avoid any DNF, he’ll be M5X.

JPC JPC: Never count this guy out. As an F1 fan its great to see this unfold as the season end nears. I’m still pulling for Piastri but he needs to get it together now. Max is on par with Senna.. one of the greatest drivers ever.

Alexandra Peller: Unless he has bad luck with a retirement I think he has this one. Mclaren are looking a bit at sea right now and with ferrari and merc getting between them and verstappen I think Verstappen will go into Abu Dhabi as championship leader and win it comfortably.

I C: I think both McLaren guys being in the fight is a good thing for Max. If Lando was out of it, he would have relinquished positions to give Piastri as many points as possible. Oscar is still the favorite in my opinion and McLaren still have the fastest car but Max and RBR are dangerous. Max has done a tremendous job to recover that many points, but no GP is the same as the last one and he still is 40 points down. He can’t afford a bad weekend while Oscar and maybe even Lando have that luxury.

Fire Storm: Raikkonen had a similar kind of a gap to the McLarens back in 2007. And with just two races to go. It looked impossible back then but he did it. For those who didn’t watch it, you can imagine the massive blunders made by McLaren and Hamilton at the final two races. Alonso fared a little better but he too couldn’t do anything to get the title himself.

Therefore, definitively it is possible. With McLaren everything is possible.

Paul James: We all know it’s a long-shot, but we also know that with Max it is definitely possible, and why this is so much fun! 🤔😀

