Oscar Piastri is on an “incredible journey” in F1 2025, and one which Mark Webber described as “unprecedented”, as Piastri bids to rescue his Drivers’ Championship challenge.

Webber compared Piastri’s situation to that of Lewis Hamilton, who challenged for the title in his rookie season back in 2007, before bouncing back from the disappointment to become world champion in 2008. Webber discussed how he will look to get Piastri back on track after a rough run, while Webber’s former title rival and teammate Sebastian Vettel also weighed in.

Mark Webber guiding ‘unprecedented’ Oscar Piastri title challenge

We are on the eve of a triple-header which will determine the F1 2025 Drivers’ Champion. Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen are the combatants, and momentum is on the side of Norris ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Of the trio, Piastri has the least experience as a Formula 1 driver, while Verstappen is the only one to have won the title, having done so four times consecutively as he bids to make that five.

Piastri is in his third season of Formula 1 with McLaren, and Webber – a winner of nine grands prix and Piastri’s manager – therefore compared Piastri with the now seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in terms of how early both drivers featured in a title battle.

Explaining on Channel 4 how he is approaching this critical period with Piastri, Webber said: “It’s a journey for him, obviously an incredible journey, so early in his career.

“To fight for a world title year three is pretty unprecedented. I think it was Lewis. There hasn’t been many people that have done this so early in his career.

“So naturally, that’s in the equation, of course, to understand the boundaries of how that can look for him, without putting too much pressure on the situation.”

Webber said that when he got his shot at the title in 2010, he was an “old dog” in his F1 career, while Piastri is “early in his career, so there’s different nuances there.

“So a bit of everything, arm around him, a bit of encouragement here and there, opportunities. You can see his pecker is up. He’s still working hard, and it’s early in his career.”

Webber’s championship challenge saw him go up against Red Bull teammate Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso, plus Hamilton and Jenson Button in the McLarens.

Now, he finds himself back in that scenario, but as a manager.

“I think it was, believe it or not, nearly easier when I was in the car,” said Webber. “Because obviously, you’re across everything. You’ve got more control over what can happen.

“Now, from a distance with Oscar, but still, obviously, heavily involved. He’s so young in his career, as Seb was. I was a bit older in my career, so it was a different part of our trajectory and journey, if you like.

“But to see him so young, year three, fighting for a world title quite quickly, it’s pretty surreal and bizarre. But nice to be involved in, because a lot of drivers don’t fight for a title once in their career.

“So it’s sort of like you’ve got to try and find the positives, but also you want to, of course, win. That’s the other side.”

Webber was speaking at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix alongside Vettel, who gave his thoughts on the current title fight, opened up on his approach, and discussed the nerves which came with it.

Vettel won his four world championships in consecutive seasons between 2010-13.

“I remember 2009 here, where I lost the championship to Jensen,” Vettel began. “And if you have that belief, which I think all three of them do have… I think Max is bit more chill, because obviously he has won championships, but I think Lando and Oscar in particular, they do believe.

“So 2009 for me was a big moment when I realised I can’t win it anymore. And then exactly that. Do I ever get in that position again? What’s going to happen?

“And then I also remember, obviously 2010 was very intense. A lot of drivers into that final race. 2012 again here. So since we’re at Sao Paulo, I remember the moment I came into the track. I was so nervous fighting with Fernando for the title, the weather was doing whatsoever. We had a really chaotic race, so it’s impossible not to think about it.

“But then what helped me is constantly reminding myself, ‘Okay, this is a great position to be in’, because it’s a bit like, I wish it was over, and I wish I could just drive without having to think what might be the best for the championship, but then reminding myself that this is the position I want to be in.

“Now I’m leading the championship, or I’m still very much in grasp and control. This is a great place to be in and what I always dreamt of, so that gave me then some peace and so that I could calm down before getting in the car again.”

Piastri is very much in need of a reset after a wretched run of five grands prix without a podium. That has seen his lead of 34 points morph into a deficit of 24 versus Norris with three rounds to go. Verstappen is 49 points off top spot.

Piastri and Webber are on the home stretch in this battle, and Piastri has been challenged to show “character” by his manager and compatriot.

“Well, get him turned around,” said Webber on where he and Piastri go after a fresh P5 result in Sao Paulo. “I don’t think he’s low on motivation, put it that way.

“He’s had a tough run, but this is about character, about finding those deep motivations that you need at this point to come back.

“And you know, this is his third year in F1, so he’s got to find that character to come back.”

