Racing Bulls showcase fresh livery update for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Racing Bulls will compete with a fresh new look for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, utilising a ‘holographic’ livery on the VCARB02.

For the final time this year, Racing Bulls has revealed a bespoke livery for a GP weekend, with the Faenza-based squad celebrating title sponsor Cash App at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This weekend’s race at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit will see Racing Bulls use its final special livery of the season, in collaboration with Cash App, as the financial giant rolls out a new product in its Visa card line-up.

The Holo Card is “designed to capture the bold, high-energy spirit and vibrant nightlife aesthetic of Las Vegas”.

The new livery adds a shimmering sheened layer to the VCARB02, which the team describes as “an iridescent finish that brings holographic patterns to life on a grand scale”.

Aside from the livery, the holographic design will also be seen via a full garage takeover and special race suits, boots, and gloves for Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.

“This season has really showcased how important special liveries are to our team and to our fans,” said Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer.

“Each design has become a statement of creativity and expression; from the bold Magenta look in Miami, to our collaborations with Slawn and Shaboozey in Silverstone and Austin.

“We’ve been ferociously creative in the way we bring our partners’ worlds into our own, and we’re grateful for how they’ve embraced that spirit, turning each livery into a full celebration across multiple touch points for everyone to feel connected.

“Finishing the year with this striking Las Vegas design feels like the perfect way to cap off an incredible season of that innovation and collaboration.”

Racing Bulls join Alpine, Sauber, and Williams in having unique liveries for this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.

It’ll be the fourth and final weekend this year that Racing Bulls has raced with a unique livery, following the United States, Miami, and British Grands Prix, with the team launching its pink Summer Edition cans in Miami, and celebrating team sponsor HUGO with a unique livery designed with Nigerian artist Sloan at Silverstone.

For the race at the Circuit of the Americas, Racing Bulls collaborated with country music star Shaboozey to launch a ‘Tortoise Card’ livery, featuring an orange-and-black detailing addition to its usual livery look.

Earlier this year, Bayer spoke to PlanetF1.com about the team’s embracing of ‘Gen Z’ in its approach to social media and brand activations, with Racing Bulls now a highly successful commercial operation.

“[Two years ago], it was different. There was a different approach, and there was also less pressure to be commercially successful [as AlphaTauri],” Bayer said.

“There was less pressure to have a clear identity. Basically, this was a second team that was responsible for junior development, very much focusing on that sporting side.

“On top, they were carrying the AlphaTauri colours, but it was not driven by this hunger of having a clear identity, having a clear job within the Red Bull family.

“I wasn’t there 20 years ago when Red Bull was the rock star in the business. But, certainly, we’re trying to re-inject a bit of those original values. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Have fun in what you do. Work hard, party hard!

“It’s something we see with our drivers, Isack and Liam, every crazy social media idea these people come up with, it’s not that they have to force them! You see them enjoying what they’re doing. So I don’t want to compare too much. We do what we do and we enjoy doing it.”

But is that image change the biggest delineation between what the team was two years ago, or is it simply the top layer of a much more root-and-branch revitalisation?

“It’s both. You know why? F1, ultimately, it’s a super serious business,” Bayer said.

“Here’s an example that has just popped into my head.

“When I worked in snowboarding, I had a meeting with the CEO of Vans Shoes, who is doing the Vans Triple Crown of surfing, Vans Triple Crown of snowboarding; it’s all about that hardcore youth street style.

“So you come to the headquarters in L.A., and the first floor of the office is a skate park. That’s the first thing you see. It’s a skate park with hardcore rock and roll music, kids doing skateboarding. You’re like, ‘Oh, this is Vans.’

“Come to the second floor, there’s a bunch of nice guys welcoming you, showing you around, and the shoes.

“Then you come to the third floor, there’s a bunch of guys in suits running a hardcore business, doing the numbers, doing everything.

“That’s what Formula 1, in our case, is.

“You have a bunch of guys on the third floor, not in suits, but they’re doing the hardcore Formula 1 business, engineering, fighting for thousandths of a second.

“Then you come to the second floor, that’s where you know the comms department is, and you get the Red Bull. Then, on the first floor, that’s where Racing Bulls and skateboarding are happening, and the music and the stuff, the fun stuff, and everything.

“That’s why it’s very connected. It’s a conscious decision to make hardcore business an entertainment experience.”

