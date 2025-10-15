Racing Bulls reveal new ‘Tortoise’ livery for United States Grand Prix

Racing Bulls has revealed a brand-new livery for the United States Grand Prix, in partnership with Cash App and country star Shaboozey.

Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson will race with a very different-looking Racing Bulls car this weekend, as the Faenza-based squad has shown off the livery with which it will race at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Racing Bulls show off new ‘Tortoise’ inspired livery

Together with title sponsor Cash App, Racing Bulls will race with a black and amber tortoise pattern on its VCARB02 cars this weekend.

The livery takes inspiration from the brand new Cash App Tortoise Card, a prepaid Visa debit card product now being offered in the US.

As well as appearing on the car, the driver’s race suits, team kit, and the garage will all be emblazoned with the new look.

The new product has been introduced by country music star Shaboozey, singer of the number one hit ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ last year, who teamed up with former Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley for a video spot reveal of the new car.

“Once again, we have tapped into culture in a way that’s uniquely VCARB,” said team CEO Peter Bayer.

“These special liveries have become part of our identity; moments where motorsport meets music, fashion, and creativity.

“The design we’re bringing to the track this weekend is another bold expression of that spirit, and Austin is the perfect place to bring it to life.”

It’s the third weekend this year that Racing Bulls has raced with a unique livery, following the Miami and British Grands Prix, with the team launching its pink Summer Edition cans in Miami, and celebrating team sponsor HUGO with a unique livery designed with Nigerian artist Sloan at Silverstone.

Earlier this year, Bayer spoke to PlanetF1.com about the team’s embracing of ‘Gen Z’ in its approach to social media and brand activations, with Racing Bulls now a highly successful commercial operation.

“[Two years ago], it was different. There was a different approach, and there was also less pressure to be commercially successful [as AlphaTauri],” Bayer said.

“There was less pressure to have a clear identity. Basically, this was a second team that was responsible for junior development, very much focusing on that sporting side.

“On top, they were carrying the AlphaTauri colours, but it was not driven by this hunger of having a clear identity, having a clear job within the Red Bull family.

“I wasn’t there 20 years ago when Red Bull was the rock star in the business. But, certainly, we’re trying to re-inject a bit of those original values. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Have fun in what you do. Work hard, party hard!

“It’s something we see with our drivers, Isack and Liam, every crazy social media idea these people come up with, it’s not that they have to force them! You see them enjoying what they’re doing. So I don’t want to compare too much. We do what we do and we enjoy doing it.”

Racing Bulls’ livery for the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

But is that image change the biggest delineation between what the team was two years ago, or is it simply the top layer of a much more root-and-branch revitalisation?

“It’s both. You know why? F1, ultimately, it’s a super serious business,” Bayer said.

“Here’s an example that has just popped into my head.

“When I worked in snowboarding, I had a meeting with the CEO of Vans Shoes, who is doing the Vans Triple Crown of surfing, Vans Triple Crown of snowboarding; it’s all about that hardcore youth street style.

“So you come to the headquarters in L.A., and the first floor of the office is a skate park. That’s the first thing you see. It’s a skate park with hardcore rock and roll music, kids doing skateboarding. You’re like, ‘Oh, this is Vans.’

“Come to the second floor, there’s a bunch of nice guys welcoming you, showing you around, and the shoes.

“Then you come to the third floor, there’s a bunch of guys in suits running a hardcore business, doing the numbers, doing everything.

“That’s what Formula 1, in our case, is.

“You have a bunch of guys on the third floor, not in suits, but they’re doing the hardcore Formula 1 business, engineering, fighting for thousandths of a second.

“Then you come to the second floor, that’s where you know the comms department is, and you get the Red Bull. Then, on the first floor, that’s where Racing Bulls and skateboarding are happening, and the music and the stuff, the fun stuff, and everything.

“That’s why it’s very connected. It’s a conscious decision to make hardcore business an entertainment experience.”

