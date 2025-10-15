Mercedes has confirmed both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will drive for the team in 2026 with new contracts for the pair of them.

There had been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Russell in particular but that has now been put to bed with confirmation they will be at Brackley for next season.

Mercedes confirm George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for 2026

Despite both parties saying talks were progressing, the delay in a new contract for Russell had the F1 rumour mill in overdrive about a possible departure of the Briton from the team he first joined in 2017 but PlanetF1.com understands he has now signed a multi-year deal.

As for Antonelli, his contract is suggested to be only a season extension with the young rookie still finding his feet in F1.

Team principal and CEO Toto Wolff said: “Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if. We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I’m pleased we have done that.

“George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we’re excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the Constructors’, and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1.”

Russell said: “I am really proud to be continuing our journey together. Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017.

“It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year.

“We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date.”

Antonelli said: “I’m super excited to be continuing with the team. I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones. Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate too.

“I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me.

“Our focus now is to finish this year strongly and secure second in the Constructors’ Championship, before we then turn our full attention to 2026. There’s plenty for us still to achieve in these final six races and we will be giving it our all.”

