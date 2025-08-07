Formula 1 teams enjoyed record prize money payments in the second quarter of 2025 according to Liberty Media’s latest financial results.

Following a sluggish opening quarter, Liberty Media shelled out over $513 million to teams following a strong Q2 performance, helped by the release of the F1 movie.

Liberty Media set for record team payments

Announced today, Liberty Media’s second quarter results show a strong recovery following a tough opening three months of 2025.

After posting just $403 million in the opening quarter, $150 million down on the same period last year, revenue has grown to $1.226 billion for the three months to June 30.

It marks the last quarter out as the second strongest during Liberty Media’s ownership of Formula 1’s commercial rights.

The 10 F1 teams are entitled to more than $513 million of that, up from just $114 million in Q1.

“This season has showcased phenomenal racing, with multiple teams and drivers competing at the very highest level,’ said FOM president and CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

“The F1 movie from Apple debuted to well-deserved accolades, marking the largest box office theatrical release for any streaming service and captivating audiences of both core and new F1 fans alike.

“Cultural moments like the F1 movie alongside exciting on-track action are generating strong viewership trends and especially robust social and digital engagement, including a record number of social impressions delivered by content posted on official F1 channels.

“Thanks to the efforts of our teams, partners and the F1 community, we are driving excellent momentum at Formula 1 on and off the track.”

Contributing to the strong Q2 performance was operating income at F1 level, with $293 million recorded, versus just $84 million a year ago.

More on Formula 1’s ownership

👉 Critical F1 2026 governance agreement update as minor hurdles remain

👉 Who owns F1? All you need to know about Liberty Media and how F1 has changed since

FOM derives its income through three primary channels; race promotion, broadcasting fees, and a combination of sponsorship, corporate hospitality and licensing.

With the number of events and broad scheduling unchanged year on year (nine in Q2 2025 versus eight in 2024), growth on that front will only be incremental – as will increases in broadcaster fees.

However, that could change next year with rights in the United States up for renewal. Off the back of the F1 movie, it’s understood that Apple is interesting in acquiring the rights once the current deal with ESPN expires.

The F1 film was released internationally on June 26, and in the United States two days later. That, according to Liberty Media, played a contributing factor in its financial performance.

“Primary F1 revenue increased in the three months ended June 30, 2025 primarily due to the calendar variance compared to the prior year, which drove additional race promotion revenue and higher sponsorship and media rights revenue with a larger proportion of season-based income recognized during the period, as well as contractual increases in fees across all primary revenue streams,” the results stated.

“Sponsorship revenue also benefitted from revenue recognized from new sponsors. Media rights revenue also increased due to continued growth in F1 TV subscriptions and the recognition of one-time revenue associated with the release of the F1 movie.”

Through the opening six months of 2025, F1 has paid out over $627 million in prize money to teams, divided out on a sliding scale based on the Constructors’ Championship results from last season as defined in the secretive Concorde Agreement.

It’s estimated McLaren, which won last year’s title, has enjoyed almost $88 million of that, while Sauber in 10th more than $37 million.

Given the one-time revenues associated with the F1 film, it’s not expected Liberty Media’s Q3 performance will match the Q2 result.

Indeed, the third quarter is typically more difficult financially owing to the F1 shutdown, which limits FOM’s ability to derive a strong income through the month of August.

Last year, it recorded figures of $861 million, broadly on par with what was seen in 2023. That was reflected in the full year results, which saw $3.41 billion in 2024, and $3.22 billion in 2023.

Read next: Singapore GP impact revealed as billionaire event owner pleads guilty