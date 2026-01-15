Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen suggesting that Audi F1 could spring a surprise after its Formula 1 entry as Christian Horner’s impact on the Red Bull-Ford engine program is uncovered.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Max Verstappen reckons Audi F1 team could spring a surprise

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen believes the new-look Audi F1 team could spring a surprise in Formula 1.

Audi became the first team to take to the track with its 2026 car last week after completing its full rebrand of the previous Sauber team.

Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull’s former sporting director, joined Sauber last year ahead of the team’s Audi transition.

Red Bull praises Christian Horner influence ahead of RBPT engine debut

Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff says Christian Horner deserves “credit” for “finding the right people” to work at the team’s new engine division.

It comes as Red Bull prepares to reveal the livery of the new RB22 car, to be driven by Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar in F1 2026, later today (Thursday).

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time in 2026 via its Powertrains, which is working in conjunction with Ford after the team’s partnership with Honda concluded at the end of last year.

McLaren confirms two reserve drivers for F1 2026 season

Leonardo Fornaroli and Pato O’Ward will share reserve duties for McLaren in the F1 2026 season, it has been announced.

Fornaroli was snapped up by McLaren’s driver development scheme after winning the prestigious F2 title in 2025.

The Italian claimed four victories en route to the 2025 championship.

Mario Andretti reiterates faith in Ferrari amid F1 2026 engine loophole rumours

Cadillac board member Mario Andretti says “there’s no concern” for Ferrari amid rumours that rival manufacturers have identified a loophole in the F1 2026 engine regulations.

Cadillac will compete with customer Ferrari power units in its debut season in 2026 as development work continues on the marque’s own F1 engine.

Rumours last month claimed that rival manufacturers have identified a loophole related to the engine compression ratio for 2026.

Ross Brawn includes controversial 1994 Benetton among favourite F1 cars

Ross Brawn has named the controversial Benetton B194 among his favourite F1 car designs.

The Benetton B194 was driven to F1 title glory by Michael Schumacher in 1994 as the German driver secured the first of seven world championships.

Benetton was accused by some of using traction control, one of many driver aids banned at the end of the previous season, in 1994.

